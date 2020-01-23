I had been toting around a small, old, leather shoulder bag, rolled up tightly inside the new, larger one that I bought, still trying to decide if the older one deserved repair. Well, of course, it did!
Anyone who knows me might have guessed that answer. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and if it is broke, patch it up or just deal with it as it is.” This is advice I learned from my dad, who grew up in Howells, Nebraska, in the 1930s during the Depression, along with the other 25 or so kids who lived either in that tiny town or one of the many surrounding farms.
Since I don’t drive anymore these days, it feels like a major production to get out there and survey what’s still available for services within walking distance in that big old world beyond Wolf Hill.
I love to walk, as I always have, and although there are a lot of willing drivers in both friends and teenage grandchildren close by to assist me, a jaunt on foot for a mile or two is as pleasant and invigorating as it always has been.
I started my mission thinking of the cobbler shop downtown where I’d taken all our worn-out “heels and soles” repairs since we moved back here to Cape Ann 40 years ago. Whenever I passed by, if weather permitted and the door was open, I got a wave and a smile.
Having decided to treat the old bag’s strap to its necessary reinforcement, I scratched a “note to self” and took it along with me last Monday when I did my downtown errands. I hadn’t been inside the shop for perhaps a year.
The cobbler looked like the same fellow I’d known for years, the one that affixed new heels to my husband’s best shoes. He was the gentleman who had mended my winter leather boots and reattached the broken leather strap that secured my last child safely in his carriage after the dog teethed on it and it finally tore apart.
I went in and asked if he could mend the bag. He answered by moving his head from side to side and said, softly but emphatically, “no.”
At first, I thought he was joking, as he sometimes did. I must have looked perplexed as he motioned to the black Singer sewing machine that must have weighed more than he himself, and maybe even more than I did.
“It’s broken.”
“Can’t it be fixed?”
“No. Too old.”
“Could you maybe put just a few stitches by hand in the bag for me then?” I offered.
“No,” again. “I don’t do any of that anymore.” Then, an emphatic, but gentle enthusiasm rose up in his eyes, in his voice.
He didn’t elaborate, and I didn’t push him. It was evident to me that his world had shifted, the details of which were none of my business. But I could guess, because my world had shifted, too. I think most “over 70s” would agree with that the world does, indeed, shift in a lot of ways.
A smile lit up his face as he motioned toward the back wall though. “Come over here, though; look at these!” The wall was covered with photographs. There must have been 50 or more. There were snapshots of family and friends of all ages thumbtacked to all the walls. Some were framed and even signed.
He became enthusiastic in his quiet way, identifying all of them, either by name or by their relationship to him, and told me how and when they had fit into his life.
“Someone drops me down here in the morning, and someone picks me up after closing,” he remarked with an appreciative smile. It was evident he was comfortable there, among memories of people he had served well, and the opportunity to share stories when friends or old customers like me stopped by.
I could feel his pride in recalling occasions of how he had met them. Revisiting the memories lit up his eyes, and he smiled warmly as he read aloud the signatures on gifted framed photographs that came with a story to tell.
It’s a lovely memory I had of him sitting in his cobbler shop window all those years, working hands and feet together to stitch a myriad of leather things to the rhythm of that Singer sewing machine. His door was left open to the breeze in summer, emitting the pleasant scents of leather, polish and saddle soap.
Everybody enjoys the occasional walk down “Memory Lane,” especially, it seems, when they’re over 70. It serves to soften the realization that much of our lives are now behind us. We count ourselves lucky if we have family and friends around to watch out for us.
A wise man once said to me as I whined that everything gets harder and sadder the older you get that, no, “things just get different.”
I’m lucky I married him.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
