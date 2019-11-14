I think that I would like to write my own obituary. I have penciled it in on my “to do” list, wondering if such an undertaking tempts fate. But don’t I know myself better than anyone else, except possibly my husband, who continues to put a claim on which of us knows me better?
Death — often a taboo or, at the very least, uncomfortable topic of conversation for many people — is not so for me; rather it fascinates me. I’m sure there is something that follows it, something that continues on and on and on, something that we mortals can’t possibly grasp.
The first thing I do when I retrieve my Gloucester Daily Times from the driveway each morning, after shaking it out from its much-appreciated, multipurpose plastic bag, is to turn to page five, where the obituaries almost always appear. Most of my contemporaries admit to doing the same.
To those of us who have lived much of our lives here, the deceased or someone in their families will often have some connection to our own lives. For a couple of centuries now, people have counted on newspapers in some form or another to keep tabs on the rise and fall of their populations.
Some human instinct has made us want to acknowledge the deaths of friends, neighbors and relatives, and to rejoice in the births of the new. And such instincts aren’t limited to humanity either.
If you have ever witnessed a mother cat or dog that washes and cuddles a stillborn baby or a bird that continues to sit on an egg that isn’t going to hatch, you have felt this.
It is only we humans who cover such events with an obituary in the newspaper or, now, on the internet. I wondered, as I scanned the printed death notices this week, how many people actually do write their own obituaries, and why or why not.
Most people abdicate the job, or honor, to a trusted friend or relation. Printed obituaries often find their way into the back flap of a family Bible or to the back of a recipe box (as my mother did with what she deemed important papers).
There is no sure way of knowing if the words of the departed will be passed on as written; one can only hope. Anyone altering the words left in good faith by the departed should consider that he or she will likely spend time in purgatory before the gates of heaven are opened to him or her.
While many obituaries are a “quick read,” with cursory listings of accomplishments, schools attended, remaining family, and time and place of funeral or memorial services, etc., others take different paths.
I saw one that read, “So and so was born, he lived, and now he is dead.” It struck me that it must have been submitted by an unimaginative person or one who thought that the details of his own death were nobody’s business. Perhaps a younger sibling who’d been jealous of him for a lifetime saw an opportunity for unrequited revenge.
Some might instruct their family to list their accomplishments: service to country, merits earned, impact on their community. But a self-written obituary may serve as a last-ditch hope of being valued.
I don’t know if I will really write my own; it does feel like fate being challenged. But if I did, it would read much like this: “Her life was made up, in unequal parts, of love, gratitude, struggle, security, insecurity, longing, satisfaction, magic, dieting, joy, mistakes, fulfillment, good books, disappointment, warmth, hope, misunderstandings, joy, peace, friendships, work, play, gardening, prayer, family, opportunity, writing this newspaper column for 20 years, birthing babies, heartbreak; caring for and burying our parents and some of our aunts, uncles and grandparents; sharing in the care of our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and an appreciation for having experienced every single thing.”
I hope I go out smiling. How could I not?
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
