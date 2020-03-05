This is a column I’ve been meaning to write for a while. It’s been gnawing at my brain, as I’ve questioned the significance and popularity of a word in our language that has morphed from a lewd noun and verb (at least as far back as in Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales”) into our present-day English vernacular.
I think you know the one I mean. It is the “F-word.”
Way back in time, when I was a teen, nobody I knew said it. I certainly never heard it spoken in my house.
Today, though, you can hardly take your kids to a playground where there’s a basketball hoop or simply pass bigger kids walking down the street having a conversation without hearing it — loudly and shamelessly.
It pops up, spoken in every sort of voice, whether in a loud holler, in normal conversation or whispered under one’s breath. It has finagled itself into every part of speech, too.
It’s quite a versatile swear, too. I hear it used as a noun, an adjective, an adverb. I hear it shouted repeatedly, like a mantra, to indicate frustration or physical pain, say, if someone trips and falls or cuts his finger.
It has become, unfortunately, a shockingly common expletive. It is employed occasionally by even the most docile should they, for instance, miss the head of the nail they’re pounding and hammer their finger.
Whether working its way into friendly chitchat or hollered brazenly, jarring the quiet of an otherwise sunny afternoon, I hear it all too often. When birds in the trees are trilling out their songs, I cringe to have them interrupted by someone tripping on a curb and bellowing the F-word as if to — what? — blame the curb when a plain-old “ouch!” would have sufficed. I think it has gained popularity as a verbal crutch.
In a source I discovered, and with little effort, I found that referring to the expletive as an “F-bomb” seeped into our culture as a play on the term “H-bomb.”
Another finding was that the popularity of the everyday usage of the term was heightened a few decades back when a newspaper printed “F-bomb” in a quote by Hall of Fame baseball catcher Gary Carter. To that, I say: “Good goin’, Gary! You really got that ball rolling!”
The F-word finally achieved legitimate status when it made it into the Merriam-Webster Dictionary. In the American Heritage Dictionary on my shelf, the F-word and five variations of its parts of speech lie between the words “fuchsin,” a dark green synthetic aniline used to make red-purple dye to cover leather, and “fucoid,” a brown seaweed, such as gulfweed and rockweed.
So, the unsuspecting reader looking for definitions of either of those two words must work his way around five parts-of-speech variations of the F-word, whether he wants to or not!
From my perspective, it’s a plainly numbing situation to allow this ugly pop culture word to continue to further infect our beautiful language.
I miss hearing teens use words like excellent, marvelous, glorious, wicked awesome, colorful, beautiful, precious, gorgeous, slender, angelic, fabulous, engaging, invigorating, soft, nice, dreamy, wonderful, lovely, boring.
It’s just a bad habit. Let’s break it.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.