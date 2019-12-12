When I married into my husband’s family, there were no Emerson girls. His father had been the eldest of three boys, two of whom had three sons apiece; the third brother had one child — also a boy.
A favorite family story that Grandmother Emerson told was that she’d cut off the lace from the christening gown for her three sons, then seven times more for her grandsons, giving up hope of an Emerson girl. The “spell” was broken when our first child was a daughter, who looked adorable in the christening gown with its lace reinstated.
In addition to being an accomplished seamstress, Grandmother loved collecting fancy pieces of silverware and china dishes, all of which were associated with an interesting story or memory for her.
I realized early on that these things weren’t merely useful and pretty, but holders of the memories connecting her to her past.
My mother had several items that I recall belonged to her own mother, my grandmother. The most familiar was a large, oval-shaped bowl used on Friday nights to serve haddock chowder, since she “married a Catholic.” In my house now, it’s home to a philodendron.
On one of their first Christmases together, my dad’s parents gave them a couple of place settings of Spode holiday china. When I was old enough to notice, I spent a lot of time and imagination guessing the contents of the packages under the beautifully decorated Christmas trees. I inherited the Spode, all four place settings.
My husband and I decided to build on it, and we now have place settings for 12. When we unearth them for each Christmas season, the younger grandchildren do as their parents did — try to guess what treasures the beautifully wrapped packages might hold. It’s fun to not only try to read their imaginations, but to get a hint of what they themselves hope Santa will bring.
Sometime over the now 53 years we have been together, my husband and I caught the “collecting bug.” As I sit here on one of the old Victorian couches bought from Bella Sandler’s used furniture store on Main Street 40-something years ago when we moved back to Cape Ann, it’s confirmed to me that we love the “old.” We bought a great deal of furnishings from Bella, and the more of the old things we found, the less interested we became in the “new.”
Somehow, as we sit on a couch or eat from a plate or drink from a wine glass that has been part of someone’s life in the past century, we sense the past owner’s soul as it resurfaces.
Our kids, as they grew up, liked to tell their friends that a ghost lives in our house. And one does, surfacing occasionally. It has expressed a couple of hundred years of angst from time to time, making itself hard to ignore. But most often, it keeps to itself.
Over the course of our life together, we have garnered an appreciation for tableware — plates, bowls, serving pieces, candlestick holders, utensils of all sorts — especially ones that have spent their past on some unknown table.
On occasion, I recall with great fondness the year I spent at 19 working as an aide in Den Mar Nursing Home (as it was called then) in Rockport.
I developed an affinity and great respect for older and disabled people. Eventually, I got comfortable in what was a difficult, emotionally charged atmosphere where most “residents” would spend the remainder of their lives.
I shall never forget one particular English woman who had come with her husband, Gerald, to America following World War II. Eventually, she had become widowed, had a stroke and had no family at all.
Determined to move back into a place of her own, Maudie took her rehabilitation very seriously, and after some months, she was able to leave the nursing home and move into a tiny apartment in Rockport, where I occasionally visited her.
Stroke had “frozen” one side of her face. She spoke with a raspy, cockney accent, and when she spoke fondly of her dead husband, which she often did, tears escaped down her cheeks.
“We never did have much, but we loved each other lots,” she said one day when I stopped by. In her lap, she held something disguised in wrinkled tissue paper with string wrapped around it.
“Well, here you go, chum!” she said, calling me by her pet name for anyone she liked. “Well, go ahead. Open it up! I didn’t have fancy paper.”
I uncovered two dinner plates of Pickard china, each with a large rose filling the face — one with a border of yellow, the other bordered in pale green. “They were a wedding present to Gerald and me. I want you to have them. I got no family to give ’em to.”
The plates, so lovely, hang on our dining room wall, along with the memory of Maud.
It’s only the Spode Christmas tree china that gets packed away and forgotten until the next Christmas rolls around.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
