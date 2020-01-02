I’ve written this column for 20 years now, first at the invitation of Meredith Fine, then the editor of our Gloucester Daily Times.
I had been so moved by watching the peaceful arrival of a new century as I witnessed dawn breaking with the brilliant sun rising up from the horizon of the Back Shore on New Year’s Day that I wrote about it in my journal. Then on a whim, and with no expectation of publication, I sent it to the Times.
My husband called out to me, “Hey! Guess what? They printed your piece in the paper, as a ‘My View’ column!” He was right; I never could have guessed.
And neither could I believe it when, after that, Meredith called to ask if I’d like to write another piece, and after that one, she wondered, “Perhaps a regular column?”
“But what would I write about?” I asked.
“Write about anything you want to write!” she said.
With such an offer, Meredith had changed my life.
At first, it was a bit daunting to come up with something to write, something that people might find interesting. Once I got into the groove, though, I thought how I had written volumes of personal journals, and what was a “column” but the continuation of more journals?
That’s how the column got its name, “Journal Pages,” which felt like a good fit. It has become a focus of my life, in that I’m always thinking about what to write next. Sometimes, I relive memories from my past or what’s going on in the current world as it affects me, my family, and my friends. And, of course, there is the future, which I can always count on!
After all these years, I have never tired of writing it twice monthly. It has given me connections to people I might never have met nor heard from otherwise. After a while, I dared to dig a little deeper, get more serious, share a little more of my soul, only to have a rough-looking old guy puffing on a cigar poke his face through the door into my music store and croak, “Hey! I like those little stories you put in the paper!”
So I continue writing, not only my humorous “little stories,” the ones that might entertain and make people laugh. But my heart is most touched in a wonderful, warm and satisfied way when someone calls out to me as I walk down the street that she clipped a column from the paper and tacked it on the kitchen bulletin board.
There’s always that new issue clouding my mind, too. I try to push it away, boldly ignore and even deny it. It has seeped into my life slowly, with “slips” and repetitions in my speech, sometimes forgetting the names of familiar things and people, spelling words wrong, too often misplacing things.
Every day highlights a new challenge. At first when those troubling warning signs began popping up, I laughed at myself, thinking, “Oh, silly me.” Then I was embarrassed. Then I was angry. And finally, I forgave myself because none of us is getting younger. We all travel in the forward position until, as the little ditty we sang as kids jumping rope declared in its final verse of “Grandfather’s Clock.” It hung on the wall and kept perfect time until one day, “It stopped short, never to go again, when the old man died.”
I learned from my parents, from the Dominican nuns in Catholic school, and from greeting cards and calendars that profess wisdom and happy thoughts: When God takes something away, he will give you something to take its place.
It is an adage that, when it doesn’t make me cry, it makes me laugh. We all need to fit it into our own circumstances.
I may reach for words in conversation that I cannot find, and my brain often stumbles into holes that entrap me for long and embarrassing moments.
But when my fingers settle on the computer keyboard and I begin to write, they fly without hesitation, and I’m reminded who I am and what will save me!
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
