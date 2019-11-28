I decided not to dwell on “Thanksgivings Past” in this column. By the time it is printed, the holiday will be old news to many, who are still doing dishes and making turkey soup. Most will be in cleanup mode, or perhaps embarking on a new diet rendering them a bit more svelte for the December and January holidays.
Rather, I move back into the week prior, when for several days in a row, we had hard rain with significantly strong winds. I was nestled down in my favorite cozy reading spot, a sunken room with windows reaching up quite high. The rain had suddenly stopped just before dusk when I was distracted by a vertical fringe of glistening, dry brown leaves, the only ones still clinging to a huge oak tree beyond the windows at the edge of the woods.
Dusk is that time of day when sometimes things are viewed through the visually deceptive lens of day waiting to meld into early evening. That shimmering spectacle outside of my window might have been icicles, had it been cold outside. But no, it was well above freezing.
I walked to the window to get a closer look at this curious oddity of Mother Nature, only to discover instead a 15-foot-high, vertical fringe of brown oak leaves clinging fast to their tree. They should have blown away in the high winds of the rainstorm with all the other oaks in the stand but, unlike all the others, held fast to their branches.
The “icicles” were not icicles at all, but heavy raindrops still clinging to the remaining oak leaves. With that backdrop of a brilliant red-orange sunset behind them, the deadened leaves looked drenched with glittering diamonds, enjoying their “last hurrah” before winter.
How fortunate we are to have settled in a place of changing seasons. I love every one of them, always longing for the next to come three months later.
Perhaps it’s because I was an “autumn baby” that I call this my favorite of all seasons. When the time changes and we turn back the clocks, I immediately settle in and start to feel cozy. I love waking up in the dark mornings, drinking the whole pot of coffee myself while snuggling under the covers. Sometimes I can even still see the stars or the moon from our bedroom window.
I love the days when something “nutty” happens that you just can’t explain. Take yesterday, for instance, when my husband said, as I was just opening my eyes to the day: “You have a package.”
“What do you mean, a package?”
“Just what I said. A package is on the doorstep addressed to you, marked: PRIORITY MAIL. It came from Annisquam. Same ZIP code as Gloucester. It cost $7.85 to send a package here from Annisquam.”
“So what? What do you mean, it’s from Annisquam?”
I couldn’t imagine what it was. I went to the door, got scissors and opened it up. If you couldn’t imagine diamonds cascading from oak leaves, you could never imagine what it was. I could never have even dreamed it.
It was a real pumpkin the size of a bowling ball, painted my favorite shade of blue. Teal. It was embellished with gold, silver and black designs, with a black stem. The card said, “Happy Thanksgiving.” I was thrilled. I’m looking at it as I write. It makes me smile as much as do diamonds on oak leaves.
And you thought I wasn’t going to write about Thanksgiving!
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.