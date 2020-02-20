I’m a “softie” when it comes to a lot of things: babies, animals, animal babies, first daffodils blooming in my yard in early spring, red sunsets, the tears of a little child with a skinned knee seeing for the first time his own blood trickling down his leg.
When empathies find their way from my brain to my heart, they rise up in my throat, sometimes turning to tears, if unchecked. But why not? Tears can feel good, and a welcome release sometimes!
That happened on Tuesday morning as I watched the news on early morning TV. In closing, the camera zoomed in on N’djia, a mother gorilla, cradling her baby girl, Angela, born just last month at the Los Angeles Zoo.
This mom’s tender pride shone clear as she held her baby in her arms, pressed snug to her breast. Dad’s pride was evident, too, but manifested in a different way than his lady. He paced back and forth, posturing in front of this new family dynamic, at the ready to challenge anyone who dared interfere. And baby Angela, with her wide eyes fixed on her mother and her round little tummy still quite hairless, was adorable.
The gorillas, native to Cameroon, in the Congo, were a familiar “family unit,” not so very different than our own. It’s clear that we are not the only creatures who love, cuddle, nurture and protect their young. Who knows how they really feel, out of their jungle habitat and into California? But what they did was adjust to a different life, like it or not. There was a lesson to be learned here, a lesson in adjustment.
“Stop assigning human emotions to animals or inanimate things!” It’s been said to me when I sometimes wonder out loud, for instance, if deciduous trees miss their leaves in winter.
I reasoned that Mother Nature had a better plan for trees. Perhaps they enjoyed feeling the winter air blow through their branches, unencumbered by the weight of their summer leaves, and especially when it snows, when every single branch is delicately encased in a gentle coating of white flakes.
And what about the tender slivers of new grass that push through the ground after being asleep beneath the frozen ground of winter? Always when I see them as they first come in April, I think how they encounter the freedom of release, the warmth of the sun, the drenching patter of raindrops. A lesson in adjustment!
I found and bought a book at Second Glance for a dollar. It was a book about dreams and dreaming (I already have a few). And that night, I dreamed, and remembered fragments of my dream.
I always consider it a “gift” when I can recall enough of a dream to figure it out — its symbolism as it applies to my life. It is said that our dreams always carry a message and that they often communicate to us in symbols.
When I know that I have dreamed, I feel cheated if I can’t pull enough out of it to translate its message to my waking self. I once took a course on dream interpretation. The most significant takeaway for me was that you must not speak aloud upon waking until you have written down at least a couple of words or fragments, or you risk losing its message completely.
I have a friend who had been struggling with the anxiety of not wanting to leave her longtime home and her “things.” She had thought they defined her, and she was afraid to let them go for fear of losing herself.
Then she had what she described as an epiphany. Her life as it was had become overwhelming in older age, and her “things,” she realized, were baggage now. She discovered that she didn’t need or even want much of what she had. She planned to move to a smaller, more manageable place, and soon!
How smoothly that might work for us, too, if we trade our “things” for our freedom from them. My husband and I (mostly, he) have begun in earnest planning the stages of “letting go.” As we start to downsize seriously, we see how much of that “stuff” we have loved for decades has morphed into “baggage” that is burying us.
Just look at the California gorillas! They, or their parents, started out on another continent. Just look at the trees losing their leaves and the grass sprouting anew!
It’s the nature of life: adjustment.
We’re giving it our best effort.
Gloucester resident Susan S. Emerson is a regular Times columnist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.