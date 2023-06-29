At a time when gender identity continues to make headlines, a 19th century classic comedy will be brought to life by Lanes Coven Theater Co. with its two-week run of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
The Lanesville-based professional theater group is staging this well-known work at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts this Friday, June 30, through July 9 under a large tent in the outdoor venue.
The story begins when two bachelors create alter egos named “Ernest” to escape their tiresome lives and to win the hearts of two women who, conveniently, claim to only love men called “Ernest,” according to the synopsis. The humor erupts when the two men struggle to maintain their contrived stories in their tale of deception, disguise and misadventure. The gender-bending becomes apparent when the character of Lady Bracknell enters the scene, adding even more drama.
“The piece makes fun of uptight Victorian sensibilities and the ridiculousness of out-of-touch affluent classes by the most famous queer playwright of the 19th century,” according to the synopsis.
Director Lily Narbonne has had a personal connection to this play ever since her high school British literature class. The play surfaced again in her life during her both her undergraduate theater and graduate theater training.
She said this play can be harder to act than works by Shakespeare, a playwright often staged by this classical theater company.
“Not only does an actor have to connect to it with their heart, but they have to be a really sound craftsman with their instrument, the voice and body, and the comedic technique,” said Narbonne. “It’s also interesting to note that many British playwrights throughout 20th century were inspired by Oscar Wilde.”
Part of the attraction to stage this play with its upper-class British society characters is that not only does it challenge the actors but it also immerses them into the art of “camp,” which does not refer to the outdoor activity.
“The first English definition of the term, which appeared in a 1909 edition of the Oxford English Dictionary, conformed to popular, contemporary notions of camp: ostentatious, exaggerated, affected, theatrical; effeminate or homosexual; pertaining to, characteristic of, homosexuals...,” according to a BBC Culture post about the meaning of “camp.”
Camp is a pop-art tool, said Narbonne.
“The definition of camp has grown to become untethered,” she said. “It’s less of a word or a style with a fixed definition, and now more of a feeling. and drag, a form of camp, is usually done by queer-identifying male performers. But camp originated with all kinds of performers and is still done by all performers.”
When done properly, an audience will see the material from a different perspective.
“Camp can be done with color, or over-exaggerated costumes, for example,” Narbonne said. “When you do camp, you’re putting a stake in the ground for subverting societal expectation. It’s self aware, like drag. It’s usually queer male identifying performers who put on the guise of exaggerated femininity to combat hate and phobia. That’s the power of camp and the art of camp. It’s our way of supporting the Pride movement. A lot of our theater community is queer identifying. Additionally, the pure joy of this play is palpable.”
Narbonne shared that she recently learned that this play stood apart from other works by Wilde.
“At the time, he was doing well by industry standards but this one was different. He went all out but he didn’t do it for popular opinion — he did it for himself,” said Narbonne. “One of the roles is played by a drag queen who worked with us before. People should expect some fun things. It will be ‘more than meets the assumption’ that comes with this play.”
A Lanes Coven production last summer, it attracted close to 850 people, and the company hopes to outdo that and accommodate 1,000 people in its audiences for this show.