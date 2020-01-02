When Ben Brody was growing up in Hamilton, he used to play on the Sherman tank in Patton Park.
But after serving two tours in Iraq as an Army combat photographer, then covering the conflict in Afghanistan while embedded with American troops, Brody knows that war is not a game.
He spent a total of 15 years with our military overseas and has recorded his vision of war in “Attention Servicemember,” a collection of photographs that was published in November and shortlisted for the Paris Photo-Aperture Foundation PhotoBook Awards.
The overall impression that emerges from its 304 pages, which include sections of prose in which Brody reflects on his experiences, is disquieting, but not always in ways that a reader might expect.
For one thing, while there are images of violence in the book, there are many more of service members engaged in activities such as eating, sleeping, watching movies and playing sports.
These were intended for viewers who don’t have “any experience with the exotic experience of war, to give them a point of entry” by presenting pursuits that they recognize, Brody said.
“But there’s something strange about these activities,” he said. “How do you make the viewer feel this sense of being unsettled and find this thread of menace and threat in the environment?”
While such photos capture life in a theater of war, they are never merely documentary but invite a range of reactions on the part of viewers. Some are lyrical and need no commentary, while others are darkly comic.
“It’s hard to say, this is the specific experience I wanted people to have, because everyone has their own experiences and interpretations that they follow,” Brody said. “I wanted to embrace that by not making the book extremely specific and literal.”
Violence is usually suggested rather than depicted, for instance, in images of people being detained by soldiers or policemen.
There is also a photo of a blood-spattered notebook that someone had used, and another of an American soldier exploring a house, in a vigilant posture that contrasts with the domestic setting.
The few images of death in Brody’s book are never merely shocking but suggest circumstances that viewers need to reconstruct, which makes them more involved in what they are seeing.
Brody, who was awarded a Bronze Star in 2008, currently lives in Easthampton and teaches at Williams College, among other places.
He works as a photo editor for The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit news organization based in Boston, and he also likes to find “undervalued chain saws” on Craigslist and restore them.
As a boy, Brody lived in Ipswich and Topsfield in addition to Hamilton and spent a year at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School before enrolling in The Darrow School in New Lebanon, New York.
His interest in photography got started there, and Brody took some of his first serious photos with a large-format camera when he came back to the North Shore.
“You could always see me at sunrise on Crane Beach, photographing patterns in the sand and things like that,” Brody said.
He attended the New England School of Photography and “was a pretty experienced photographer” before enlisting in the Army in 2002, when war was on the horizon.
“I was 22 and thought the Iraq War would be a pivotal moment for my generation, as Vietnam was for my parents’ generation,” he writes in “Attention Servicemember.” “I was skeptical, and assumed this war was as likely to achieve its objectives as Vietnam did.”
The first two-thirds of the book’s color photos were taken in Iraq, while the last third were taken over a period of six years in Afghanistan.
The color images as a group are framed, at the beginning and end of the book, by short sections of black-and-white photographs that Brody took in western Massachusetts, after returning from war.
Nature itself seems tormented in these images, while people betray unease in their stark expressions, which are often illuminated harshly.
“Maybe the first section of black-and-white would be confusing, then when you get to the end, it would make sense,” Brody said.
The difference is that, after seeing the initial black-and-white section, the color photos give viewers an idea of what a service member has experienced and is still feeling when he or she gets home.
“The war is starting to make sense, and you’re starting to make sense, and when you come home, everything is confusing,” Brody said.
This is suggested by a photo of Brody himself that closes the book, where his face seems to express some anxiety.
“After long periods in war zones, being shot at and blown up starts to feel normal,” he writes. “When you get home, you feel crazy for a while, because no one is trying to kill you. That feeling fades quickly, but I still see the tactical geometry of any room I’m in.”
He also says in the book that he has trouble sleeping now that he is home and finds that American dogs — unlike the dogs in Iraq — snap and growl at him with suspicion.
“I get the same reaction from profoundly drunken or drugged people,” he writes. “Beyond the veil, I think there is something wrong with me.”
But he remains committed to conveying the experience of war, along with others who shared that experience.
“War photography is very much a community and a family,” Brody said. “None of us make any money. We are all driven by intense passion for storytelling.”
The division between black-and-white and color photos in “Attention Servicemember” is just one of the ways that the book is organized to create a complex experience for viewers.
In contrast to Brody’s more evocative images, there are stories and photos that he created for official military publications, which conform more to journalistic conventions.
There are also drawings taken from Army manuals that were designed to instruct soldiers about combat techniques and battlefield situations.
“I talk a lot in the text about doctrine, and the things you need to learn and the way your instincts need to be weaponized to be an effective soldier, and field manuals tap into that in a visual sense,” Brody said.
While these contrasting genres of image draw attention to the different ways that war can be represented, the distribution of photos throughout the book also plays a role in making viewers think about what they are seeing.
For instance, there are photos that cover two pages, which are divided into halves that appear in separate sections of the book.
More subtly, images that address similar themes and situations start to echo each other throughout the book, complementing and contrasting with each other and suggesting narratives that link them.
All these elements make looking through “Attention Servicemember” a more active experience than a viewer might have with typical books of photographs.
“That really goes to the essence of sequencing photography, and thinking about how a photo book functions, and how to get beyond the classic coffee table book or monograph, where the photographer uses the book as a container,” Brody said.
By disrupting viewer’s preconceptions of what war looks like, “Attention Servicemember” aims to impress people with how disturbing the experience of war can be.
“I’m using lots of different visual strategies to show the shape of the truth about Iraq,” Brody said. “You can’t photograph the truth directly.”
