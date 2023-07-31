The Gloucester Police Department’s second Annual Lobster Crate Race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, starting at noon at Pavilion Beach.
It will feature about 160 participants vying for top lobster buoy trophies in various categories with the race this year benefiting the Magnolia Library and Community Center on Lexington Avenue.
The race features participants attempting to be light on their feet as they run across a row of lobster crates strung in the Outer Harbor, with the first such race in Gloucester held by the Police Department last year.
“It’s really turning into a community event,” said Community Impact Officer Joe Parady, the race’s organizer. He said the event has grown and this year it will feature two food trucks: the Lobster Roller and the Rusty Can BBQ.
Police have also changed up the race rules. Last year, participants were given three minutes to run across as many crates as they could. But for some participants, especially small, nimble kids, this proved to be a long time and they became tired, so the each participant will get two minutes instead, Parady said.
All participants will get a Lobster Crate Race T-shirt, which will also be on sale at the event for $20, with proceeds going to the Magnolia Library.
The first lobster crate runners will start at noon and there are five divisions: featherweight (up to 75 pounds), lightweight (76 to 125 pounds), middleweight (126 to 175 pounds) and heavyweight (176 pounds and up), plus a municipal division featuring city employees.
Last year’s municipal winner, Brandon Peavey, who works in facilities maintenance for the Department of Public Works, intends to defend his title, Parady said.
This year there will be a formal awards ceremony after the race.
Parady said participants are being encouraged to dress up, with an added trophy for the best costume. This year’s trophies are blue lobster buoys featuring the race’s logo on them. K&D Signs and Lettering provided the vinyl work for the trophies, Parady said.
In addition, Mortillaro Lobster Inc. lent 40 lobster crates for the event, Parady said.
Amvets Post 32 and Sudbay Automotive donated money for the T-shirts. He also thanked Brett Ramsey of Ramsey Marine Pier and Dock Builders for his crew’s help with the floats and The Shed for providing portable toilets.
