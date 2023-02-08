Ben Wickey has received his share of fame as one of the animators for the acclaimed Hollywood film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”
And the spotlight is growing brighter now that the movie has been nominated for an Oscar and its British equivalent, a BAFTA.
Wickey, 27, who now lives in Burbank, California, grew up in Rockport where his mother, Alison Landoni, lives on Pigeon Cove. His father, Jim Wickey, lives in the Lanesville section of Gloucester. He attended the California Institute of the Arts, where he studied Experimental Film.
Wickey said the nominations for “Marcel” confirm his belief that the movie is special.
“I think that while working on the film, we all had the sneaking suspicion the film would be beloved,” he said.
Landoni said these days are exciting times for her son.
“To know that he was working on such a sweet film at such a difficult time (the COVID-19 pandemic), it made it all worthwhile,” she said. “He’s a talented kid with a great work ethic. You need these two things to be successful.”
Opportunity
All told, the production took about five months, which was broken up during the pandemic. This presented opportunity for Wickey, who started work on “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” as an assistant animator, along with a crew of about 12 animators.
While his job title did not formally change when he resumed work on the film, he said his work responsibilities did.
“When COVID hit, we were all laid off,” he said. “When we came back, we had fewer animators. Because of this, I was able to animate a lot of shots for the film.”
Wickey said there is satisfaction in knowing that he was part of the production of a quality movie, something that “will be loved and treasured for years to come.”
He described “Marcel” as a film that deals with the importance of family and community.
“It’s even more rewarding with people who really, at the end of the day, become family,” he said. “Everyone who worked on the film became a kind of family.”
For his part, Jim Wickey might like to claim he taught his son everything he knows. But he knows better.
“I shared a lot of my skills,” said the elder Wickey, also an animator. “But it’s difficult to say I taught him. He did most of it on his own.”
The elder Wickey says his son was part of a fantastic animation crew.
“I think it’s obviously really exciting for him to work on an Oscar and a BAFTA film,” he said.
Ben Wickey animated a number of characters for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” including Marcel himself, as well as Marcel’s grandmother, voiced by actress Isabella Rossellini.
“He worked on others but it was principally those two,” said Jim Wickey.
The 2021 animated comedy and drama uses a mixture of live action and stop action.
Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the movie stars Jenny Slate and Nick Paley. Slate voices Marcel, an anthropomorphic shell living with his grandmother Connie. Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Lesley Stahl also star.
The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 3, 2021, and began a limited release in the United States on June 24. Its world-wide release took place July 15.
The film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and the British Academy Film Award for Best Animated Feature Film.
Inspired by Rockport
At the age of 13, Ben Wickey began to create his own shorts, after getting his hands on his first camcorder.
“As an artist, (Rockport is) the perfect place for artists to grow and thrive,” Ben Wickey said recently. “There’s just such a great sense of encouragement for arts. As a kid, the life path can seem so precarious and challenging, but in Rockport, there’s so many sources of support.”
Alison Landoni, Ben’s mother, said her son has always been able to tell stories well, using physical expressions to convey the message.
“It’s just been really wonderful to see him thrive,” said Landoni. “He acted things out all the time. We hope this is the beginning for many great things for him. We hope it continues for him. We can’t wait to see what’s next.”
By 2015, Wickey was a student at the California Institute of the Arts, where he studied animation. Under the direction of established animator Kristen Lepore, Wickey worked on Cartoon Network shows such as “Adventure Time” and “Summer Camp Island.”
After honing his skills for more than 10 years, the Rockport native got his first big shot as an animator on the critically acclaimed “Marcel” film.
Before the Oscar and BAFTA nominations came, Wickey praised the animated movie.
“I haven’t heard on ill word about the film,” he said. “It’s the joy and heart that we all need right now in these difficult times.”
As for what this means to his son’s career, Jim Wickey says it has opened the door for new opportunities. Ben is illustrating the “The Bumper Book of Music” with a well-known graphic artist.
Cape Ann project
The elder Wickey said another movie project is just around the corner. He said the prospect of working on this film is exciting because it will be shot on Cape Ann and provide the chance for father and son to work together.
Ben Wickey said he embraces the opportunity to again work with his father.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to work as close as we used to, with me (thousands of) miles away,” he said.
This film’s working title is “Plummet to Adventure” and will include the participation of Monte Python’s Terry Gilliam and 96-year-old David Frankham. Frankham is a British actor whose Hollywood career includes such films as the 1959 “Return of the Fly,” the 1961 “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” and “The Great Santini” in 1979.
“(Ben) and I are working on that picture together,” the elder Wickey said. “It’s exciting. It’s inspired by Ben’s and my Finnish heritage. That’ll make a lot of people in Gloucester happy, especially here in Lanesville.”
And if he didn’t have enough projects to attend to, Ben Wickey is also working on a book about the Salem witch trials, tentatively called “More Weight,” which he said will be out by the end of 2024.
“We’ve always been fascinated by the trials,” said Jim Wickey. “We found out not long ago that our ancestors were victims of the trials.”
Needless to say Ben Wickey has been busy.
“There’s never a dull moment,” said Jim Wickey.
