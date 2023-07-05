Gloucester’s Gregory Gibson, father to a son who was killed by gun violence, penned a novel that takes a reader on a crazy ride, infused with the machinations of a killer — and concluding with a mind-blowing finale.
The latest work by Gibson, an antiquarian book dealer who writes fiction and nonfiction, is a novel that through some very true-to-life characters raises the topic of gun violence to a new eye-opening level.
Although “Mooney’s Manifesto” is not autobiographical, according to the author, it is hard not to feel the unimaginable loss and shock felt by the novel’s parents who lose a child to gun violence — and the emotions resulting from the nation’s inability to make any changes to prevent future atrocities.
That kind of death blow — the murder of a child — changes a person forever, and that becomes apparent with main character Joe Mooney.
“There was a part of our grief, a deep and mysterious part, that our mutual ministrations could not touch, that time seemed unable to heal. I’ve witnessed it in others over the years. We endure a grief so unrelenting and omnipresent that life seems made of grief, and we have no idea why,” says Mooney.
Mooney rages about the ineffectiveness of language — of the words of sympathetic solace from people who mean well. At other times, he rants about the ineffectiveness of language at a political level when politicians fail to take action to prevent future slaughter.
Gibson, a long-time advocate of ending gun violence, chronicles Mooney’s crusade to realize a fantasy of revenge.
No topic is left untouched in this novel.
Gibson, whose son Galen was gunned down in 1992 at Simon’s Rock campus in western Massachusetts, details his character’s unimaginable grief, and how Mooney got through the trial by taking copious notes that became a book. After early praise, Mooney’s book fizzles out of the public eye.
Eventually, Mooney begins a personal quest to educate himself on many levels, including learning how to shoot semi-automatic weapons, from which he derives great satisfaction, “a satisfaction fathers of children murdered by semi-automatic rifles were not supposed to experience, let along enjoy.”
Mooney laments that since the night of his son’s murder, he has been trying to get people to listen to his story, “but to date, my voice has been no more than a howl.”
A reader might wonder if the author’s reality seeps into the fictional character because Gibson lived through this scenario, every parent’s nightmare as gun violence continues to make headlines.
“All the while I sought to consume the problem of gun violence, it was consuming me,” continues Mooney in a later passage.
Unlike Mooney’s unsuccessful book, Gibson’s memoir “Gone Boy,” about his highly personal investigation to discover the truth about his son’s murder, remains in print and in demand because gun violence is not going away.
“In Mooney’s case, I’d like to point out that the book uses some of my experiences and observations over 30 years of gun violence prevention advocacy to highlight an aspect of Mooney’s life that I believe effects many similar nutters. In other words, it’s less about grief than loss. Grief is endless, understandable, and boring. To me, anyway. Loss is instantaneous, inexplicable, and far more ‘interesting’ in a horrible way,” noted Gibson.
As the novel unfolds, Mooney’s losses grow as does his need for action, building like a summer thunderstorm.
“And all the while gun deaths pile up,” added Gibson. “Don’t you think he knows there are more people like him out in the world? People who, when just the right outrage is committed, will blow up like dropping a match in a puddle of gasoline? I can imagine some of the killers we read about spiraling down a similar drain.”
In an early review, poet and activist Ed Sanders had praise for “Mooney’s Manifesto.”
“Against Sisyphusian odds, Greg Gibson keeps his balance, and excellent dialog with himself, strengthened by irony and love of the world, throughout this tragic book depicting a person’s Ultimate Struggle with losing an utterly loved son to ‘random’ gun violence. The shocking conclusion of the book will force any reader to come to terms with what really needs to occur to ‘knock some sense’ into a great nation now weighed down with violence, gun-buttery, and very unnecessary tragedies,” wrote Sanders.
Additionally, Iain Sinclair, a British author, described the novel as a “... fiction authenticated and driven by the madness of reality in a country where these things happen. A country that is soon to be everywhere. This is a powerful counterweight to that madness, written out of the sanity of loss and pain, into justified anger.”
Without giving too much away, it is fair comment to say the ending truly will be mind-blowing.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.