Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming east 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, southeast winds 30 to 40 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Wednesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.