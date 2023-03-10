MANCHESTER — A 1950 black-and-white photograph shows Stella Nahatis as a child holding hands with her parents on a sunny day in her homeland of Greece.
That childhood bliss would end when her parents, Nikos and Sofia Spentzouras, took a rare night out one Saturday that changed the trajectory of the family’s lives forever, leaving Stella, then 10, and her sister, Nitsa, 7, orphans. The girls would be separated when each was adopted by a different family. Nitsa remained in Greece while Stella eventually was adopted by a Greek family that already had immigrated to America, settling in Boston.
While the COVID-19 pandemic raged on, Nahatis used that time to finally pen her memoir, after hearing for years that she should write a book. In January 2021, she received an email from Hay House Publishing offering a free weeklong writing challenge, which she accepted immediately. The memoir followed.
“I immersed myself into cultivating the seed which had been planted by many who had heard my story,” said the 75-year old Nahatis of Manchester-by-the-Sea. She has been married to Charles Nahatis for 38 years after meeting him in the Greek Orthodox Church of Ipswich.
The story of her early years are what childhood nightmares are made of, filled with trauma and loss — first of her parents, and then her sister, and then her native country. Raised on the rocky terrain of northern Greece, she had lived in a one-room home with no indoor plumbing. There was no one to take in her and her sister, and she being the older, would find it problematic to find that forever home. As a newcomer to America, she faced overcoming the language and cultural barriers that come with being an immigrant.
The memoir, “Taxi to America,” chronicles her journey from Greece to Boston and later the North Shore.
Nahatis had always heard that America was the land of opportunity, and she notes in her memoir that she arrived in the United States in 1959, the same year that Mattel debuted the Barbie doll, though it never made it into her doll collection.
The author wants to share a message of hope and the human ability to overcome the harshest of life’s circumstances.
A strong foundation
The book opens in 1958 when she and her sister find themselves shuttled into the luxury of a taxi in the early morning hours, innocently unaware of the meaning of the black armbands placed on their coat sleeves. They discovered after a stop that the cargo in the trunk, which extended beyond the taxi’s bumper, was the coffin containing their mother. Within a day, their father died in the hospital and was buried within 24 hours as was the tradition.
While in the care of her mother’s brother, who lived in the village, one day Nahatis returned from the one-room school house to find her sister gone. The two had been inseparable up until that moment.
All that was familiar to the orphaned Stella was ripped away at every turn.
However, Nahatis recalls with fond memories and deep gratitude the love she received from her parents and grandmother, in Greek called yia-yia, during the first nine years of her life. No matter the neglect and humiliation she may have felt over the years as an orphan, she credits that love as the strong foundation that helped her to persevere.
“I believe we are all born with innate abilities to cope with and understand our circumstances,” she said.
As a mother and grandmother, she knows the power of love to provide emotional security to her son and her grandson. She chose to have only one child, because if she and her husband were to die, that child would not be separated from a sibling.
“Had I known I would live long enough to raise a child, I may have changed my mind,” she added.
Healing her life
Nahatis lives life with endless gratitude.
“Recently I put it in perspective and pieced it together in this way, and looking back, I realized that once I overcame a challenge, I did not carry that anger or resentment or vindictiveness,” she said. “Once I got over whatever challenge I faced, I was done with it and ready to take on another. Using a cliché, there was no accumulation of ‘baggage.’ “
“I came to the realization that we can choose what we want to be and how we want to be,” she said. “I had the good fortune to meet Louise Hay who started Hay House Publishing. She had a really tough start in life and she took it upon herself at a young age that instead of taking a direction that would take her down, she went up. When I started listening to her, I realized that we have choices and at the time I didn’t realize that I was applying those rules. Choosing to be happy is something we all can do. We also can choose to be kind.”
Nahatis notes that one of Hay’s best-selling books is “You Can Heal Your Life.”
“Louise Hay was an inspiration for me writing a book,” said Nahatis. “She accomplished so much even after the age of 70.”
Keeping family
In another area of resilience, Nahatis reconnected with her sister through letters when they were teenagers after an eight-year separation.
“We bonded in such a way that we became so close again. We share the same philosophies on life and people,” said Nahatis.
Her sister now lives near her adoptive hometown, in Litochoro, at the base of Mount Olympus where she had moved from Thessaloniki after her husband died.
The memoir is punctuated with modern Greek history as it impacted Nahatis’s family. Her father was in the military, and she knows little about his family history after his relatives fled the Great Fire of Smyrna.
“Our innate drive is to take care of ourselves,” said Nahatis. “I’m blessed. I was given such strength to deal with all this and blessed to have taken advantage of the opportunities presented to me along the way.”
More information can be found by visiting stellanahatis.com.
