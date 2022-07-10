Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
Monday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday through Wednesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday through Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.