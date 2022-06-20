Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday night and Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.