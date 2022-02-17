Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary
Storm warning effect through Friday morning.
Friday, southwest winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 50 knots, becoming northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Areas of fog. A chance of showers. Vsby 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain and snow.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Monday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. A chance of rain.