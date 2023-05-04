A beloved family music comes to the stage when the YMCA of the North Shore and Manchester Essex Regional Middle School present “The Sound of Music Youth Edition” with three shows Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7.
Directed by YMCA of the North Shore Theater Specialist Heidi Dallin, the production features more than 30 students from the middle school.
“These students are playing some of the most treasured characters in theater history,” said Dallin. She noted that “The Sound of Music” was the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein and features songs such as “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” as well as the title song.
The book of the musical was written by the Pulitzer Prize winning writing duo of Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, the latter who spent his summers in Annisquam. The Broadway musical won five Tony Awards and the film adaptation won five Oscars.
“Set in 1938 Austria, before the Nazi occupation, this inspirational story based on the memoir of Maria Augusta von Trapp, follows Maria Reiner, an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household,” according to a program statement.
Eighth-grader Cate Vendt plays the role of Maria Reiner and seventh-grader Jack Rousmaniere plays the role of Captain von Trapp.
The cast also features Grace Burgess, Kit Carpenter, Thomas Chrzanowski, Damian Etna, Kate Graeter, Annabelle Kerivan, Calvin Lee, Scarlet Lee, James Lamb, River Martin, Julian Zaremba, Simone Argento, Harper Hemme, Natalia Woodman, Maddie Delaney, Rosie Renehan, Estelle Lovett, Chloe Marletta, Anne Stevens, Elizabeth Coughlin, Hannah Meara, Katelin Aloi, Anne Stevens, Oscar Storella, Sofia Colarusso, Maya Khan, Paisley Koeplin, Madelyn Nazzaro, Antonia Vivanco and Emily Fedorowich.
The production team includes Rin Wolter, Sarah Vandewalle, Jenny Hersey, Ts Burnham, Francis Bordeleau, True Sayess and Manchester Essex Regional High School sophomore Nicholas Haley.
Show times are Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. All tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://our.show/mermssound-of-music or at the door.