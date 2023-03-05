A musical odyssey inspired by the singular Great Marsh of Eastern Massachusetts will come to life during a special concert that was born from a collaboration of local arts groups.
The varied program, which celebrates the Great Marsh in music, song and images, features three original compositions, one for string quartet, one for piano quintet, and one for a youth chorus. The latter work, “Great Marsh Songs,” will premiere during the concert Tuesday, March 7, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport.
Commissioned by Gloucester’s Manship Artists Residency, the choral piece features a five-movement work created by composer L.J. White. This effort also involves Artists for the Great Marsh, Rockport Public Schools and Rockport Music.
In March last year, White was selected from more than 56 applicants for an international call for artists for Manship’s 2022-2023 Composer-in-Residence and its award for a musical composition related to the human and natural history of the Great Marsh. During the residency, White came to know Caroline Harvey, a poet, educator and co-owner of Gloucester’s Dogtown Books, who was selected to write the text for White’s choral composition.
During the concert, “Great Marsh Songs” will be performed by a chorus conducted by Rebecca Kenneally of Endicott College. The chorus includes members of the Endicott Singers, and Rockport middle and high school choruses that have been rehearsed by Patti Pike, director of choirs for the schools. Christopher Lawnsby is the pianist for “Great Marsh Songs.”
Pike talked about how the musical residency enriched the students involved in the program.
“In our studies of the ‘Great Marsh Songs,’ the students have become aware of global warming’s effects on the Great Marsh and are now even more passionate about recycling. Through this project, the students have taken on the very way in which music can change our world. Through these words, we can move people to care about their influence on our Great Marsh,” said Pike. “As for my experience, I don’t believe I’ve ever taught more unique music. The movements in which the middle school choristers sing, LJ has told us that we ‘are’ the marsh.”
She recited a few phrases of the song: “What is more real than this stillness ... I am joy and the beauty and breeze ... I am the water and the water is me.”
Rockport’s student choral co-presidents Adelaine Akers and Caitlin Morin shared some thoughts in a statement: “We are so honored to have this opportunity as it is extremely important for the younger generations to become involved in environmental issues. The salt marshes give way for life and contribute to the communal ecosystems surrounding us. Therefore, we shall strive to ensure its survival. This work by LJ White brings light to the dangers facing our marshes. It is one of the most difficult pieces our choir has taken on but the message behind it fueled us to continue. ... and (we) are proud to perform them alongside the incredible Endicott College choir.”
In White’s experience, he said he is always moved by the enthusiasm and passion that students bring to their work, and this project is no different.
“We really wanted to tell the story of the Great Marsh and the importance of coastal wetlands and preservation and threat of climate change. It’s been great to watch them get into the music and the text, and to see that they love it, which is what you hope for,” said White, an award-winning composer.
White grew up in western Massachusetts, and later moved east to attend Boston University and New England Conservatory, and he knows well the New England coastline.
The Great Marsh, comprised of more than 25,000 acres, runs from the New Hampshire border south to West Gloucester. It is among the state’s designated Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, which are noted for special recognition because of the quality, uniqueness and significance of their natural and cultural resources, according to mass.gov.
The March 7 concert program will begin with Robert Honstein’s “Great Marsh” string quartet, a work commissioned by the North Shore’s Music at Eden’s Edge in 2016. Gloucester composer Robert Bradshaw’s new work “On the River: Jones River (Creek) Salt Marsh” will have its premiere, performed by a piano quintet and accompanied by visuals Bradshaw took over the course of the year, also in celebration of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary year.
Rebecca Reynolds, founder and executive director of the Manship Artists Residency, is thrilled at the evolution of this musical project.
“It’s just the kind of thing we’ve been dreaming about since we envisioned the residency — partnerships with our peer cultural organizations in which we complement and enhance each other’s work,” she said. “We also envisioned our visiting artists connecting with artists in our community, and potentially working with local artists, just as LJ White sought a lyricist to write the songs, and found a creative partner in local poet Caroline Harvey.”
Peter Van Demark, who created Artists for the Great Marsh about three years ago, noted that the Great Marsh Concert is the most recent of several events and collaborations that were developed to maintain a focus on the Great Marsh.
“Artists are masters at conveying information to and evoking responses from the public,” he said. “Artists for the Great Marsh is not just an organization, but serves as a catalyst to do things for the betterment of the Great Marsh. Music has been part of this effort from the first event and now it’s coming full circle where the idea of music and words in this choral piece has become a major initiative.”
The event is close to selling out, but Van Demark noted that the concert will be audiotaped and videotaped and made available at a later date. The final product will include the concert and interviews.
“We wanted to create a legacy,” he said. “This will not be a one-and-done event but others will be able to enjoy it far into the future. They will experience the amazing things that this spectacular group of people have done.”
For more details, visit ArtistsfortheGreatMarsh, or manshipartists.org.
