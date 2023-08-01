It may be hot out, but the chill will be on as a group of young thespians present
A cast of 47 young local actors will stage Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” is playing at the Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, on Thursday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 4, at 5 p.m. The cast of North Shore residents is led by Director Heidi Dallin and her YMCA Theatre Team. This fanciful and heartwarming musical is based on the 2013 Disney film, the top-grossing animated film of all time, and the 2018 Broadway adaptation. Audience members will join Anna, Elsa, Olaf and other characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.
This musical includes favorite “Frozen” songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.
For information on purchasing tickets please visit http://our.show/frozenjratca Tickets are $15 for Adults and $10 for Children.
Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.