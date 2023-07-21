BEVERLY — The city of Beverly is soliciting design proposals from artists for an interactive, educational nautical knot-tying exhibit to be built and installed along the Beverly waterfront. The chosen artist will have a chance to consult and assist with the exhibit build-out.
Artists of all skill levels and backgrounds are invited to apply. The application deadline is July 28 at noon. To learn more or to submit a proposal, go to https://sites.google.com/view/beverly-nautical-knots.
The Beverly Harbor Management Authority is sponsoring the exhibit in partnership with the city of Beverly, Beverly Main Streets, Montserrat College of Art, Historic Beverly, John Hall Design Group, and Jason Rodricks.
The program is supported in part by a grant from the Beverly Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Mass Cultural Council.