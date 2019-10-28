SALEM — Police and city officials have had no trouble protecting the closed Charter Street cemetery, but one tour operator says the closure has come at a price.
The city’s Cemetery Commission voted in September to close the Charter Street Burial Ground, also known as the Burying Point, from Saturday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Nov. 3. The move was made to protect the cemetery from damage caused by tourists unaware of the centuries-old gravestones’ fragility.
The cemetery, established in 1637, is among the oldest in the country. It is the burial place for several historic figures, including many connected to the Witch Trials — making it a major tourist attraction. Individual tourists, as well as walking tours, are a typical sight in the cemetery throughout the year.
Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan and Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, both say that there have been no problems keeping crowds out of the Burying Point throughout this Haunted Happenings season.
“We haven’t had any issues in there,” Ryan said. “We keep an officer in the area, and there’s lighting inside there, which helps us maintain it.”
Fox said tourists have been routinely gathering outside of the cemetery, most specifically in the nearby Witch Trials memorial that overlooks much of the Burying Point.
“When I walk by, people are using the memorial as a place to look over into the cemetery,” Fox said. “But I haven’t heard of anybody jumping the fence or getting in. The tour companies have all adjusted their schedules and tours accordingly.”
That also includes tours that typically don’t run in the area, such as motor coaches from out of town that deposit scores of tourists at a time throughout October.
“We did a pretty significant mailing to everybody when the cemetery closure was confirmed,” Fox said, “just letting everybody know it was closed.”
Still, not all local tour operators are happy about the closure.
Giovanni Alabiso, owner of Salem Historical Tours and Haunted Footsteps Ghost Tours, estimated his companies took as large as a 50% hit because they can’t bring tours into the cemetery.
“For all of our tours, that isn’t normally a big deal,” Alabiso said. “But we normally do a tour in the cemetery.”
As the Cemetery Commission was debating whether to close the cemetery for Haunted Happenings, Alabiso was among the tour-group operators lobbying for access to remain.
“I always thought the best thing was having the tour companies in there,” Alabiso said. “We monitor. We have people on a tour who aren’t doing anything — not breaking the stones. We’re controlling them, and that’s the argument we’ve had for years.”
But the biggest issue was rules enforcement, according to Alabiso. Last year, Destination Salem put volunteers and staff at the entrance and exit of the cemetery to ensure the cemetery never had any more than 100 people inside, and this year, “Destination Salem couldn’t do it anymore,” Alabiso said.
“I just hope they’re going to open it, listen to a lot of the stuff we’ve said and take it (under consideration) for next year,” Alabiso said. “Descendants come all the time, and we bring them in there.”
