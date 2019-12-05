Christmas and Hanukkah are wonderful holidays that bring families together. And yet, expectations surrounding gift giving can be very stressful for parents and a distraction for children.
We live a world where excess materialism is celebrated on social media, impacting children’s and teens’ expectations regarding what they should receive for Christmas and Hanukkah. Not only is excessive spending impossible for many families, some parents don’t believe in overdoing gifts just to keep up with others around them. Parents are aware of the negative influence that overemphasis on materialism can have in their children, and they are choosing to focus on the importance of gratitude and appreciating what they have.
One way to limit excessive materialism is to practice the four-gift rule.
The idea of the four-gift rule has been around for several years. The premise is that parents should limit their giving to four gifts per child. This guideline prevents parents from overspending out of pressure and fear of coming up short.
Here’s how the four-gift rule works:
1. You buy something they want.
2. You buy something they need.
3. You buy them something to wear.
4. You buy them something to read.
Older kids may push back initially, especially if they are used to getting piles of gifts. Parents can address this by sitting down with their children and explaining that four gifts is more than enough and that the holidays are about family and gratitude, not possessions, and, in fact, excessive material items detract from the meaning of the holidays.
Children and teens will come to understand this and gain a greater appreciation for what they have.
In addition, the four-gift rule can be an opportunity for them to learn to be thankful and to understand the meaning of living on a budget. As part of this conversation, parents can emphasize that they are being responsible by sticking to a budget so that they can save money for college or other expensive needs that they will have in the future.
If you’ve always bought a lot of Christmas gifts for your children, changing to the four-gift rule will be an adjustment for you, too!
For prekindergarten through elementary school-age children, here are some gift ideas:
1. Something they want could be a toy, bike or new skis.
2. Something they need could be money in a college fund, a new backpack or a new computer.
3. Something to wear is obvious and could be big-ticket like an expensive pair of sneakers or something smaller like a sweater.
4. Something to read could be a cookbook or a novel or any book of interest to them.
Ideas for teens and preteens include the following :
1. Something they want could be a trip away or a new phone or computer.
2. Something they need could be new equipment that they need for a team sport.
3. Something to wear could be a brand-name item that you typically wouldn’t buy just because of the brand.
4. Something to read could be a book series they can enjoy during their winter break, a virtual or audible book, or a subscription.
The four-gift rule allows parents to buy enough for their children at the holidays without going overboard and overspending. It also teaches children not to be overindulgent. It’s only in the last couple of decades with consumerism and commercialism that parents have felt the pressure to overspend on their children, resulting in this swing of the pendulum back to moderation.
The four-gift rule is an opportunity to teach children the values of moderation, balance, practicality and budgeting and that the focus of the holidays is not materialism and is family, gratitude and connection.
The four-gift rule is a movement started by parents in an attempt to refocus the holidays on family values and away from external objects that distract and detract from the true meaning of the holidays: connecting with family through traditions.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
