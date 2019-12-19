For many people, the closer it gets to the holidays, the more their stress increases. The holidays are supposed to be joyful, and yet so often, people are miserable because their focus is tasks related to spending money on gifts for people, especially children, that they both don’t need and won’t appreciate.
People often feel alone and become siloed in their approach to holiday-related tasks. What’s the point of working so hard to create a great holiday if you’re lonely while doing it? The emphasis is on stuff and practicalities instead of on connecting with loved ones.
Parents can shift their focus and redirect children’s focus off these things and onto connection by modeling the importance of family time and being together.
During the holiday season, parents can set a tone that promotes the values of gratitude, family, giving back and connection. Parents can frame the holidays and the new year as a time for showing gratitude together for all that you have as a family.
It’s important to teach children to appreciate all they have and to be grateful every day. Studies have shown that people who are grateful are considerably happier, 25% or more, than those that are not grateful.
This fact alone inspires me to teach an attitude of gratitude to my children. The concept of gratitude can be abstract for many children and teens. The challenge for parents is making gratitude a concrete, everyday experience.
Here are some ways to instill an attitude of gratitude in your children during this holiday season:
Have a regular time when your family members vocalize to each other what they are thankful for in their lives. Expressing gratitude as part of the routine can be habit-forming, as it reinforces the message in a continuous way.
Overuse of “thank you” as an example of how to demonstrate gratitude. Communicate to your children that saying thank you extends beyond manners and etiquette to appreciation.
Expose your children to diverse cultures and life experiences. One of the greatest benefits of children seeing how other people live is that it gives them perspective and a sense of how their lives compare to others, allowing a natural appreciation to develop.
Acknowledge veterans and others who have given their lives and committed their service for the greater good. Do this by sending cards and thank-you notes and honoring them on days of remembrance.
Donate time and money to the needy as a way of teaching the value of giving back, and try to make this a holiday tradition.
Decide to make a sacrifice as a family that will benefit others. For example, instead of going out to eat, eat at home and decide to have family time playing a game together or doing something else fun and meaningful, and donate the money saved to people to who need it.
Whenever possible, offer to help those in need around you. Examples are holding the door for others, helping someone manage packages, being patient when the cashier makes an error in the checkout line. By acting in these ways, you are role-modeling random acts of kindness as a way of connecting to others and a way of giving back.
Tell your spouse and other loved ones, often and in vocal ways, that you appreciate them and are grateful for who they are and what they do, in the presence of your children.
Create plenty of tech-free times and zones during the holidays, and model how to be happy and comfortable together as a family, without the influence of technology.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
