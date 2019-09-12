For parents of students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and for many parents of middle and high school students, parent-teacher conferences are happening any time now.
Given that children spend the majority of their time during the week in a classroom that most parents will never see, finding out what actually happens is important to parents. And because of this, while many parents are excited for the opportunity to hear from their child’s teacher, it can be anxiety-provoking, too.
Here are some suggestions to help make the most of the limited time you have with your child’s teacher.
1. Be prepared to listen, and have your questions ready. Some examples are:
Does he follow others? Or is he a leader?
How does she work with kids who aren’t her friends?
Is he sensitive to others?
Does she ever ask questions?
What are his favorite subjects?
Is my child working up to her ability?
Does he advocate for his needs and share his opinions?
2. Discuss your child’s learning style. Ask the teacher what he or she thinks your child’s preferred learning style is. Does your child prefer to learn by listening or by seeing things? How can the teacher tell? Does your child’s learning style impact the ability to learn in the classroom?
3. Discuss curriculum objectives. Discuss where your child is in terms of grade-level work and meeting benchmarks. If your child is ahead, ask for greater challenges. If your child is behind, ask what the plan is for catching up. Don’t be timid when it comes to expressing your concerns and options for increasing your child’s progress.
4. Ask about the role of technology in your child’s education and discuss concerns you have if the technology is more than what you’d hoped for at that age.
5. Ask the teacher to describe your child’s classroom behavior. As a parent, you want to know if your child is presenting the same way at school as at home and, if not, look for ways to understand those inconsistencies. For example, ask if your child has notably good days and bad days or if there are times during the day when your child is more present and productive.
6. Ask what you can do at home to support your child’s learning. Find out how much time should be spent on homework and what you should do if a power struggle ensues around homework time.
7. Ask how your child will be evaluated this year. For example, ask if schoolwork is graded on completion or accuracy, or if class participation is graded. Answers will vary widely depending on the teacher’s preference and give you an idea of what’s important to that particular teacher. You may not agree, but understanding these expectations will help you gauge where your child needs to focus efforts to meet expectations.
It’s important to attend parent-teacher conferences with an open mind and to be prepared to use the time wisely. If you don’t get all your questions answered, ask for a follow-up meeting. Good luck, and enjoy the 15 minutes where your child is front and center!
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
