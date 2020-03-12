To address parent concerns amid the coronavirus, The New York Times interviewed medical and public health experts and published their responses this week in an article titled “8 questions parents may have about coronavirus.”
Regarding whether it’s appropriate to begin to limit a child’s activity in your community, the answer among experts was a consistent “not at this stage,” unless there has been an outbreak in your specific community. Experts point out that the virus thus far has had minimal impact on children unless a child has a compromised immune system. In this scenario, parents are advised to “take it day to day.”
The advice to keep kids active and engaged in the community despite the virus in the world at large makes sense given that children are active beings. Containing them prematurely will only make it more challenging should a real need for containment occur.
Parents are encouraged to remind children of the following precautions while being out and about:
Give others social and physical space; there is no need to be in close contact with anyone at this time.
Wash hands throughout the day with warm water and soap while singing “Happy Birthday” twice, and dry hands thoroughly after washing them.
Avoid touching your face because the virus gets into the body through the eyes, nose or mouth.
Parents are encouraged to stay apprised of changes with the virus in your community by checking regularly with state and local public health department websites. Children don’t need to see a doctor any more than they typically would, and they need to be tested only if they’ve had contact with someone known to have the virus.
Despite the virus, this spring may be, in many ways, like a typical spring for children, teens and their families. But we really don’t know what’s in store with the virus and its impact.
Experts are encouraging business as usual today with the caveat that at any time things may change in your community. With this level of uncertainty, it’s important for parents to stay grounded. Parents have perspective that children don’t have. If parents become hysterical, children will, as well. If parents remain calm, children will, as well.
It is reassuring that children do not appear to be getting very sick from this virus. Parents need to remind themselves that when schools close, it’s for precautions to avoid the spread of the disease, which will be most harmful to older, compromised adults, not children. School closings are highly disruptive and yet a precaution to keep the virus contained, and because of this, many may shut down for some time.
Keeping the virus contained is central to preventing the health care system from becoming overtaxed. The virus is here, and there is only so much that can be done to prevent it from spreading. But what can be done should be done.
Parents need to make sure that children understand that schools close as a way of prevention, not because something awful has already occurred in that school. They also need to understand that school closings are temporary.
It’s my belief that how well any given family responds to the disruption of the virus and the threat that it will come closer to your community is directly related to how well a family responds to uncertainty and inability to control a situation. Parents will feel uncertain during this time. Despite this, it’s essential to reassure children that things will return to normal before too long for most people.
1. If a big event that your child was looking forward to gets canceled, empathize and explain that it will happen at a later time. It’s important to be safe and avoid the unnecessary spread of the virus.
2. Explain that researchers are working around the clock to develop vaccines and that some are already being tested for effectiveness.
3. Get outside and be active as the weather improves, boosting the immune system with vitamin D and fun activity.
4. Have humor. Put on funny movies, and try to laugh because laughter makes even those who are feeling miserable feel better.
5. Plan fun activities to look forward to after all of this has passed and life can return to what it is typically like.
6. Recognize your own anxiety. When parents are reactive, their children notice it and become negatively impacted.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
