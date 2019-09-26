A new study conducted at the University of Michigan, published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, found that putting children in timeouts does not increase their risk for developing emotional and behavioral difficulties. The study was conducted with families who have children ages 3-10.
The study is important because many parents who look for parenting advice on the internet find misleading information, such as the claim that timeouts have a negative impact on children.
Specifically, the study findings report that there are no differences in anxiety, depression, aggression or self-control between those children who were disciplined using timeouts and those who were not. Timeouts are one of the many behavioral discipline techniques recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Most children will have moments when they are not in control, and it’s their parents’ responsibility to teach them how to maintain control even when they are frustrated and angry. Timeouts can help children learn to self-regulate when they become overly emotional in response to stress. The earlier children learn to control their reactions, the easier it will be for them to maintain control during times of stress.
Parents who wish to use timeouts should follow a certain protocol in order for them to be effective.
Here are the steps to follow when putting a child in timeout:
1. Let the child know that if he continues to behave badly, he will have a timeout. For example, “This is a warning that if you don’t stop kicking, you will go into a timeout.”
2. Have a predesignated quiet place that your child can go to for the timeout. Often, the bottom step of a staircase is a good place for a timeout.
3. The rule of thumb is that a child can sit in timeout one minute for each year of her life. For example, a 2-year-old would sit for two minutes, and a 5-year-old would sit for five minutes.
4. Sometimes, children test limits and leave the timeout area before their time is up. If that happens, insist that the child return to the timeout area. Ignore tantrum behavior unless it becomes a safety issue.
5. If a child leaves the area, bring him back and restart the clock. Let the child know that leaving will not make the timeout shorter.
6. Visual timers can help children know how long they have to be in timeout.
7. Adults can benefit from timeouts, as well. If you feel your blood pressure rising and yourself getting stressed, remove yourself and take a break. If you have a young child, put her in a safe place like a playpen while you regroup.
8. Caretakers such as babysitters and extended family should be using the same timeout methods that parents employ, in order to consistently teach children that they need to maintain control, regardless of who is charge.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
