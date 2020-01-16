The Atlantic’s cover story is titled “The Miseducation of the American Boy,” adapted from Peggy Orenstein’s new book, “Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity.”
Orenstein spent the better part of two years interviewing more than 100 American males, ages 16 to 21. Orenstein’s interviews highlight the presence of a pervasive and negative “bro subculture” among teen males, whereby being tough, aggressive, super-masculine and strong are the only acceptable male traits; a modern-day “Lord of the Flies” subculture is what she likens it to.
She reports that while males outwardly accept women and homosexuals, that inwardly, and together behind closed doors, they hold on to traditional male power by putting down these groups. Her interviewees tell her that there is no safe place where they can express their authentic feelings.
Data from a national survey conducted by the polling firm PerryUndem indicated that teen males today have a rigid view of what is acceptable for a strong male. According to survey results, 33% of males polled reported that being a successful male means “sucking it up,” and 40% said that when they experience anger, they feel they are expected to fight someone or become aggressive in response to their anger.
Here are some ways that adults can help teen males become more comfortable with their emotions and with expressing their emotions:
1. Parents, teachers and coaches need to communicate to male teens that having strong emotions is normal and natural and that expressing those emotions appropriately through words, instead of aggressive actions, is not weak. Rather, it’s a sign of strength.
Adults can discuss how they handled fear, sadness, loss and anger using real-life examples.
One football coach told his high school football team, “I knew that I was going to be sad for a while and I cried every night in bed after my first high school girlfriend broke up with me and went out with someone else at my school. I remembered seeing my older brother go through it, and I talked to him about it. It helped getting my feelings out, and within a month, I was moving on. If I had kept my feelings inside, I may have gotten in her face and been angry and tried to fight the new guy or whatever. I would have created even more problems than I already had. Instead, I let myself feel sad. It was tough because I was encouraged to fight or whatever, but I knew better.”
Providing concrete examples helps teens feel less alone with their emotions.
2. Tune into male celebrities who are emotional. Joe Burrow, the Louisiana State University quarterback and this year’s Heisman Trophy winner, cried for several minutes after winning the Heisman. Joe did not lose respect after becoming emotional, and instead, he showed people that even strong football players can be vulnerable without losing face.
3. Encourage your teen to label and express his emotions. For example, after a big disappointment, insist that he discuss his feelings. I’m certain you’ll face some resistance, but don’t back down. Tell him that he can choose when to talk but that he has to be able to express his feelings in words.
The best time for male teens and male children to learn how to communicate about their feelings is now, when they are living at home, among parents and family members who love them and who care about them.
4. Be OK with your teen confiding in only one parent if that’s his choice, as it may make it easier and therefore more possible.
5. Have zero tolerance for acting in aggressive ways and for bro subculture behavior. Male teens need to hear that it’s unacceptable to put others down, and especially when it is for no other reason than just to elevate themselves. They need alternative language for expressing their frustrations. Teach them to talk about what bothers them instead of reverting to negative put-downs.
6. Show them that you love them by expressing your positive emotions to them.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
