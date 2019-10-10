Setting healthy boundaries in interpersonal relationships is something that most of us need to be taught. Establishing healthy boundaries is a prerequisite for a healthy relationship, friendship or otherwise.
Healthy boundaries are formed when people are able to communicate their wants and what they are comfortable with in a relationship. Healthy boundaries are based on respect, integrity, honesty and trust.
Learning to set healthy boundaries in adolescence is important because this is a time of identity development. We want teens to see themselves as having agency and control over their behavior and actions, without being influenced by the desires of others.
This is more difficult than it sounds. People often seek to please others, especially a romantic partner, and in doing so, it’s easy to lose sight of the importance of maintaining boundaries out of fear of losing or disappointing their partner.
Three types of boundaries are most relevant to teen relationships: emotional, physical and digital.
Emotional boundaries are limits that are set to protect us from the negative influence of others, which can come in the form of pressure, manipulation, disrespect, dishonesty and manipulation. Setting healthy emotional boundaries allows us to feel safe communicating our needs and wants even when they differ from those of the person we are involved with. Healthy emotional boundaries prevent us from expecting others to solve all our problems and make us happy. Healthy boundaries allow us to be connected to others without expecting others to meet our every demand and to take care of us.
Physical boundaries allow us to have control over our own bodies, and they keep us from having physical contact with others when we don’t want to.
Digital boundaries keep us safe by ensuring that we respect others’ wishes when it comes to sharing content via social media. They prevent us from asking for inappropriate content from others and from using technology to violate the rights of others.
If you have a teenager who is involved in a romantic relationship, discuss the fundamentals required for a healthy relationship. These include honesty, acceptance, respect, willingness to own mistakes, ability to communicate, ability to respect another’s values, and acceptance of the other person’s limits and boundaries.
As part of this discussion, review the warning signs that indicate a relationship does not have healthy boundaries. These are high-maintenance relationships where one person is rarely satisfied, expects the relationship to progress too quickly, pressures the other person to do things that make them uncomfortable, insults or ignores the other person, makes unrealistic demands, expects the other person to be available all the time, frequently threatens to end it, instills fear regarding expressing different opinions, and threatens or harms the other physically. These behaviors, if present early on in a relationship, indicate that the relationship should come to an end immediately.
Violation of one’s boundaries can be subtle. Teach your teen to notice and respect internal discomfort and see it as a warning sign that they need to step back and ask, is this working for me? Ask them to discuss their concerns with you.
As adults, most of know firsthand how hard it is to set boundaries with someone with whom we share chemistry and feel connected. It’s easy to allow our boundaries to be violated when we love the other person and want to please them. It’s easy to find excuses for bad behavior or convince ourselves that the harmful behavior is unintentional and that this person will change. We can’t change anyone but ourselves, and people who violate boundaries will continue to do so because of who they are.
Even before your teen starts dating, discuss their boundaries in their friendships. Teens who are able to have strong boundaries in all relationships have an easier time setting boundaries in romantic relationships. Discuss your relationships that have had healthy and unhealthy boundaries, and share what you have learned.
Continue to reinforce the importance of having emotional, physical and digital boundaries in all relationships. Ask your teen to talk with you when they are feeling pulled away from their boundaries, before they end up getting hurt.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
