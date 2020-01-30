The second half of the school year is typically more challenging than the first half. Parents are more tired, and kids are coming off a two-week winter break, only to head into two more school vacations. And in between, they have school exams and MCAS exams. Also, the school curriculum typically is more challenging during the second half of the school year. Oh, and don’t forget the dreaded school projects coming down the pike.
Back in September, the kids were coming off a summer break and excited to go back to school to see their friends and learn what the new year would be like. Many were optimistic that whatever wasn’t so great the previous year would be better this year. Now, kids already know what to expect, and whatever isn’t so great, they have to endure school breaks for the summer in June.
Here are some ways that parents motivate their kids to stay engaged and actually ramp up their efforts during this last half of the school year:
1. Identify what’s working and what isn’t. Review your children’s goals, and ask yourself questions like: Is the routine working? Are my kids in bed on time? Are they getting enough activity? Are they maintaining their daily habits of reading, chores and social life, etc.?
2. Establish an action plan. Look at what needs improvement, and pick two to three areas that are priorities. Address these concerns with your children and develop a plan together for improving things.
3. Stay ahead of the game. The things that are going well need to be managed more closely during this half of the school year. Perhaps you haven’t needed to check the homework planners daily or the teacher’s websites, but this half of the school year, you need to be more on top of things.
4. Project planning. Don’t let school projects cripple your family by causing conflict or creating the need for all-nighters. Tell children you expect them to jump-start projects because you want to avoid falling behind and all the problems to ensue as a result.
5. Keep family healthy. Do everything you can to keep healthy. If you do get sick or one of the kids gets sick, rest until healthy. There is no point in fighting illness — it only prolongs it.
6. Practice saying NO. Get a “no” button if you have to. You will have to limit other activities more as things get busier between now and summer. Even with this, recognize that the some days may be longer and that there may be even more squeezed into less time. Being prepared for the frenzy is easier than being blindsided.
7. Prioritize self-care. Exercise for more energy and a positive mood. When more is crammed into the same amount of time, many parents forgo their own self-care routine. Stick with your self-care program, and you won’t be shortchanging your children. Instead, you’ll be giving them a happy parent. When you feel good and in control, think about how much easier it is to manage all that’s on your plate and theirs, and remember this during the (sometimes nightmarish) second half of the school year!
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
