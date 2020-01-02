As we embark on a new year and a new decade, people are talking about the changes they want to make in their lives.
While it is true that the beginning of a new year is often what prompts people to reflect on their lives and how they would like to improve them, the most successful resolutions happen every day when a person decides that they are ready to make a change. Change is very, very difficult, and successful change requires motivation, commitment and circumstances to support the challenges of the change process.
The fact that it’s a new year causes people to reflect on what is going well and not so well in their lives and incentivizes them to focus on what needs to change to improve their lives, but that in and of itself is not a motivator for people to change. In fact, almost half of all Americans set New Year’s resolutions every year, and fewer than 10% are successful at meeting their goals.
The top resolutions include losing weight, stopping smoking, getting out of debt and spending more time with family. Much of why it is so difficult to achieve successful New Year’s resolutions has to do with too many changes at once and not enough motivation. New Year’s Day can be a great place to start the change process when people are motivated to do the work and have been thinking about making the changes for a long while.
So for those who are ready to take the change plunge, here are some tips. Parents should follow these steps when planning on making changes in themselves or when attempting to help their children to change.
Choose a single resolution, and commit to making that change. Behavior specialists agree that changing one behavior at a time is always the most successful approach, because change is so difficult.
Try to find a supportive partner who will hold you accountable to your goals without putting pressure on you or making you resentful of their involvement.
Set very specific goals. A positive goal is, “I will lose 10 pounds by March,” as opposed to, “I want to get in shape and lose weight.”
Use intermittent reinforcements. After you lose a couple of pounds, buy yourself a new beauty product or make an appointment for a spa treatment. Do things to keep you feeling good about yourself during the difficult change process.
Dovetail healthy living onto new positive habits. Once you lose 5 pounds through diet and you feel more in shape, consider walking a couple of times a week to give yourself a boost or start taking a new vitamin supplement to increase your energy. In other words, promote a positive cycle of change with other positive changes that are now easier than if you introduced them all at once.
Measure your progress. If you are trying to lose 10 pounds, but you hate to weigh yourself, at least have pants that you try on every couple of days to see if they are bigger on you. No point in going on a diet if you don’t know whether it’s working.
Remind yourself of your goals, and make your change plan a daily priority.
Embrace and expect setbacks. Change forward is never a straight path. Be realistic, and plan for how you will deal with that binge off your diet or that late night at the office. Change is never perfect. Successful change means an overall forward movement, not one that’s measured and counted multiple times every day.
Always encourage children who are attempting to change. It’s as hard for children to change as it is for their parents.
Wishing you all a very happy and successful new year.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
