Implementing the 4 P’s can make your life during this pandemic not only survivable, but successful and productive.
The four P’s are perspective, purpose, positivity and productivity. These values help my children and me maintain a successful life despite the uncertainty created by this pandemic.
Perspective. Keeping perspective means that people must try to see things in proper relation to the bigger picture. While it’s accurate that the pandemic has created a sense of unpredictability, our reactions to what is happening are very much in our control and have the ultimate impact on how well we fare through this crisis.
Purpose. Many children and teens are bored and don’t understand why they can’t just do what they want. After all, they don’t have the virus, right? Gov. Charlie Baker said it best when he told the people of Massachusetts that their purpose is to do their part to contain this pandemic. Children and teens need to understand that sheltering in place is doing their part. You may feel powerless over the situation, and yet your purpose is to help contain the virus.
Positivity. Positive thinking has helped humans overcome so much adversity. Norman Vincent Peale described this phenomenon in 1952 in his well-known book “The Power of Positive Thinking.” Since that time, numerous research studies have validated his hypothesis that positive thinking leads to positive outcomes. Being successful while living through this pandemic will require positive thinking. On the flip side, chronic worry will increase cortisol and lower immune functioning, making people more vulnerable to the virus and other problems.
Productivity. Most of us have more time because we are at home all day, every day. Be productive by learning a new skill or hobby. You have the time, so take advantage of it and become proficient in something meaningful to you.
With these guiding principles in mind, consider the following strategies to address specific challenges:
1. Develop and stick to a routine. Have set wake and bedtime times and set meal times, and outline a structure for the day for you and your children. The day should start with a positive tone and include learning activities, exercise, leisure time, chores and family time. Business as usual is the best attitude to help children have a sense of control and normalcy. Children should do their assigned schoolwork. Placing few expectations on children will make their transition back to school difficult. Try to make things feel normal with reasonable expectations.
2. Prevent social isolation by relaxing restrictions around a child’s phone use to text friends. Monitor texts as needed, but allow access to friends. For younger children, arrange video chats with friends. Adults should prioritize their outside connections. Make regular contact with friends and family members, and lead by example by setting a tone of optimism and hope.
3. The best sources of information are on the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Limit intake of news from Facebook and from television, as people may become more anxious when influenced by the fears and doubts of others.
4. Being too proud is outdated. Ask for help from neighbors if you need something at the store. We are all so independent, and that is counterproductive in this climate. Therapists are practicing telehealth, and basically, their practices are serving as a virtual hotline for the community to access. Insurance will pay. There is no reason not to ask for a counseling session in this climate.
5. Consider the practice of mindfulness, a state of being where a person is fully present in the moment and aware of his or her thoughts and feelings in that moment.
6. Focus on self-care. Make sure you get sleep, exercise and eat a healthy diet. Role-model self-care for your children.
7. Appreciate your family time. Engage in quality time taking walks, playing games, enjoying each other’s company. Avoid stressful conversation topics that will add to the stress you are already experiencing.
8. Don’t overreact to COVID-19 by taking your children’s temperature when it’s not warranted. Instead, trust you’ll know when they are sick as you always have before. If you or you child gets sick, don’t assume it’s COVID-19. COVID-19 has little documented effect on healthy children.
9. Encourage children to write and draw about their experiences. This is a great outlet, as well as a historical record of what life is like with COVID-19.
10. Local therapists want families to be prepared in case of an emergency. The usual relatives may not be available to help due concerns regarding contagion. Families need to consider alternative caregivers, including a community-based group of younger volunteers that can be mobilized and called upon when needed.
If you are someone who feels overwhelmed by anxiety, attempt to overcome your anxiety using the four P’s as guiding principles. If you need additional help, therapists are conducting counseling via telehealth technology to keep everyone safe. I am more available than ever and will attempt to help as many people as possible.
Dr. Kate Roberts is a licensed child and school psychologist and family therapist on the North Shore. Ask a question or make a comment at kate@drkateroberts.com.
