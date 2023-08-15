The Gloucester Stage Company went dark, figuratively speaking, last Sunday as “The Ding Dongs” took the audience for a spin that was a bit like the scariest ride at Six Flags.
“It’s a weird one,” Rebecca Bradshaw warned show goers as they made their way into the theater.
Bradshaw wasn’t kidding. But she was laughing. and for good reason.
As the newly installed artistic director of Gloucester Stage Company, this was also Bradshaw’s local directorial debut. But it was not the first time she had directed “The Ding Dongs.” She’d had what she calls “a hugely successful run with it” at Ithaca, New York’s, Kitchen Theatre where she’d served as artistic director before moving to Gloucester.
Bradshaw knew this tale of a seemingly friendly couple, Joe and Natalie, who show up on the doorstep of an unsuspecting fellow, Redelmo, and embark upon a surreal reign of terror was about a more than its official billing as a “comedy thriller” suggests.
Yes, it is at times hilarious as well as wickedly witty, and, yes, it is a thriller worthy of Stephen King, but this play, as written by Brenda Withers, also rages deep, and deeper still into the Shakespearean depths of the big, bad absurdities and injustices of life.
This couple gripes about absolutely everything. And the thing is, as they tell their tales of woe, those gripes don’t feel unjustified.
The profoundly unanswerable questions of life are here delivered to the baffled homeowner, Redelmo, in a surreally chatty way by the uninvited couple, who gradually and increasingly menacingly get to the point, which is that, by their twisted logic, the house rightfully belongs to them.
Withers, who is based with a theater company in Cape Cod when she is not in New York City writing for Off-Broadway, calls “The Ding Dongs” her “fever piece” and the dialogue, when it is not disarmingly chatty, reaches the kind of fast and alarmingly furious fever pitches that smack of Shakespeare.
She is one whiz of a wordsmith. And her words have met their match in a cast of three that drew bravos from the audience.
As Karl Gregory as Joe slowly reveals himself to be not the hilariously average Joe he seems, while Erica Steinhagen as Natalie slowly reveals herself to be not the all-American American soccer mom she seems, Neal Nager as Redelmo — a curiously Shakespearean name — plays the perplexed, persevering and fatally polite every man.
Bradshaw, who had originally directed the three in the play’s Ithaca run, said that this time around, the ensemble kept discovering more and more layers, depth and meaning in “The Ding Dongs.”
They weren’t the only ones.
“There were people who came back to watch it two and even three times,” Bradshaw said. “I think each time you see it, you see there’s more to it.”
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2707, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.