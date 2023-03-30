Poetry without Paper' celebrates Gloucester 400+

Sawyer Free Library is calling on all young poets and aspiring wordsmiths to help it celebrate Gloucester's quadricentennial and be recognized for their work with prizes.
The library's 2023 Poetry without Paper contest is in full swing now through May 14. Children and teens who live in Gloucester or attend Gloucester schools can submit one to three original poems related to the Gloucester 400+ or any topic of their choice to the library for a chance to be recognized for their outstanding work. Participants can choose to set their poems to video, images, or music. Poems must be submitted through the library’s website. Poems may be 30 lines or less, and must be the student's work and previously unpublished.
Organized by Sawyer Free Library's Children's Librarian Christy Rosso and former Gloucester Poet Laureate John Ronan, the annual poetry competition has for 20 years inspired local kindergartners through high school students to share their love of writing with the world and their connection to Gloucester's creative spirit. With the city marking its 400+ anniversary, this year participating poets are encouraged to write poetry related to Gloucester's historic celebration.
"Poetry heightens experience! These young students prove year after year the genre is more vibrant than ever," Ronan said in a prepared statement. "And this year is sure not to disappoint with the student poets joining the city-wide celebration of our 400th anniversary."
To get local teens’ poetic creative juices flowing for the contest and celebrate April as National Poetry Month, the library is hosting a series of "Poetry and Popcorn" writing workshops next week. All teens are invited to Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. between 3 and 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, to enjoy popcorn and poetry writing.
“We are very excited to have students write about Gloucester's 400th Anniversary and celebrate the city’s rich heritage for this year’s Poetry without Paper contest," said Rosso. "From sea to shore, Gloucester has always been rich with people, their stories, and their way of life. Our history is all around us."
Winners of Poetry without Paper contest will be chosen from each age group: high school, middle school, and elementary school. Winners in all categories receive $150 Cape Ann gift certificates, second-place winners receive $100, and third-place winners receive $50 gift certificates with honorable mentions awarded a poetry book. All winning poets receive a certificate, a chance to present their poems at a spring awards ceremony, and an invitation to appear on 1623 Studio's production, "The Writer's Block with John Ronan." All winning work will also be published online by the Sawyer Free Library.
The poems must be submitted through the library's website, SawyerFreeLibrary.org before May 14. Questions may be directed to Rosso at crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.