Residents and mariners are being asked to remain alert and take necessary precautions in advance of the arrival of Hurricane Lee, as it tracks toward New England in the coming days.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Lee is projected to follow a west-northwest path during the next couple of days, followed by a turn toward the north midweek. It could make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada, possibly as a tropical storm, forecasters said.
Parts of Massachusetts were under a flash flood warning Wednesday morning. Rain from Hurricane Lee could inundate parts of the coastal Northeast during the weekend, forecasters said.
Public safety officials are receiving briefings as the situation is updated and are keeping updated on storm tracks and forecasts to ensure staffing is in place to deal with any possible emergencies, according to Rockport Police Chief John Horvath.
“The U.S. Coast Guard is actively monitoring and preparing for the impact of Hurricane Lee as it approaches the New England area,” the Coast Guard said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of the public and we urge all residents and mariners in the region to take precautions to ensure their safety.”
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are offering several tips to help residents be prepared for extreme weather:
• If you live in an area that may flood and you need assistance evacuating, plan with family, neighbors and friends to determine who may be able to assist. Contact local public safety officials to make them aware of your needs.
• Develop an emergency plan for how your family would communicate, evacuate, and shelter in place. The plan should address the needs of the family members, including seniors, children, those with access to functional needs and pets. Steps to be considered include: 1. How will I receive emergency alerts? 2. What is my shelter plan? 3. What is my evacuation route? 4. What is my family/household communication plan? 5. Consider specific needs in the household. 6. Practice the plan with your family/household.
Emergency officials also encourage residents to build an emergency kit that will sustain their households for between three and five days.
The kits should include:
• Food and water.
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and NOAA Weather with tone alert.
• Flashlight and extra batteries.
• First aid kit, including prescription medicine.
• Disinfectants, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.
• Whistle (to signal for help).
• Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air).
• Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place).
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation).
• Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities).
• Manual or battery-powered can opener (for food).
• Local maps.
• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.
According to public safety officials, every family should have several methods for receiving emergency alerts, including the Emergency Alert System, wireless emergency alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, social and traditional news media and local notification systems.
In addition, authorities advise residents to:
• Check flashlights and portable radios to confirm they are working.
• Fully charge cell phones, laptops and other devices before the storm.
• Check the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
• Make sure motor vehicles have a full tank of gas.
• Have an emergency food supply in case of a power outage. People should have supplies to sustain their families for at least 72 hours.
• Set refrigerators and freezers to their coldest settings. In addition, minimize the number of times you open the refrigerator or freezer door.
