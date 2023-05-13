Those who attended Grace Center’s recent open house for its new space at 264 Main St. may have noticed the finely crafted watercolor portraits gracing the walls of the day resource center’s new home.
Some of the faces of guests show a sense of triumph, others come with a more tragic backstory.
In April, Grace Center, which has been part of the Salem-based Lifebridge North Shore since 2018, moved from its location in the basement of the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church to a new, more centralized location in downtown Gloucester.
During the day, through meals, programs and resources, Grace Center serves those who are homeless, in transition, seniors and others looking for a sense of community.
The open house on April 29 featured an exhibit of 19 watercolor portraits by artist Christine Bobek, 70, of Newburyport, a licensed social worker and former program director of Grace Center.
Of portraits, two were of Grace Center volunteers and one was of a board member/volunteer.
The other 16 portraits were of guests. Of those 16, nine have since died, Bobek said.
One portrait shows a woman in a blue paisley dress whose life transformed after she came to Grace Center.
Another guest whose portrait shows him with his strong, heavily tattooed arms crossed, has since died.
Before coming to Grace Center, Bobek was the artist-in-residence at the Pine Street Inn in Boston in 2011.
About that time, she read about Grace Center, and attended an “empty bowl” fundraiser at Trinity Congregational Church and met one of Grace Center’s founders, the Rev. Tom Bentley.
Through that encounter, Bobek started volunteering on Thursdays. Not long after, she was hired as a social worker.
About seven ago, Bobek became interested in the guests as possible portrait subjects. She took a photo of a woman named Sharon, who often wore large earmuffs and elaborate head coverings. Sharon became the basis of the first portrait of guests Bobek did.
Bobek said among her education, she attended Monserrat College of Art in Beverly and also earned a master’s in visual art from Goddard College in Vermont. She also went on to become a licensed social worker, a profession that runs in her family.
Over the years, she has painted a number of portraits of Grace Center guests from photographs in her Amesbury studio. When she heard of the open house, she called Grace Center Program Director Frank Freedman, feeling this was an opportunity to be able to show them.
Carolyn Stewart, a board member of Lifebridge and a co-chair of the Grace Center Advisory Committee, said Bobek is both an amazing artist and social worker. She said the portraits show how much Bobek cared for Grace Center’s guests, even years after she left.
“Everyone who succeeded meant so much to her, and everyone who we lost, it just crushed her,” Stewart said.
Bobek knew she had to tread carefully, making sure she had guests’ permission to paint them out of respect for their privacy.
“Josh, the guy here with the tattoos, he passed away,” said Bobek. Josh’s death hit Bobek hard. She didn’t even have a photo of him.
Bobek found Josh’s picture on Facebook. She called the Rev. Rona Tyndall, pastor of the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, who checked with former Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who knew the family.
“And she texted me right back, and she said, ‘You have their blessing,’” Bobek said.
“This woman here, with the blue shirt,” Bobek said pointing out another portrait, “is a success story.”
A couple of weeks ago Bobek called the woman, also named Christine, and asked her if it was OK to display her portrait. Approximately six years ago, she was in crisis, living at the Action shelter at night, and coming to Grace Center by day.
Bobek said last year, Christine graduated with a full scholarship from Amherst College and she’s working as an engineer and living on the South Shore.
“This was like a safe place to land,” Bobek said. The common denominator of homelessness, Bobek said, is the lack of social supports and a history of family trauma.
“While they are here, they are accepted, we don’t judge them. They know that they can get help if they want it and we are not going to save everybody … We’re not. and every time we lose somebody, it’s so hard,” Bobek said.
