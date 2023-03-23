Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, Sarina Rose Racofsky loved playing with the oobleck — a gooey substance made of cornstarch and water — at the Gloucester Education Foundation’s annual Power of Play event.
After a three-year hiatus, this beloved event that empowers learning and creativity outside of the classroom is back and bigger than ever.
“This year I’m looking forward to seeing the new and improved creative side of POP,” said Racofsky, now 12 and sixth-grader at O’Maley Innovation Middle School. “I think Power of Play is really fun for all ages and super fun for the community of Gloucester.
Gloucester Education Foundation’s Power of Play event returns to Cape Ann this Sunday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gloucester High School field house.
“We are thrilled to bring back the Power of Play!” said Emily Siegel, Gloucester Education Foundation’s executive director. “Play fuels curiosity and creativity, teaches problem-solving skills and helps kids learn to work together. I can’t think of a more important — or fun — way for GEF to help our kids grow and thrive than by supporting a day of play for the whole community.”
Power of Play will have an expanded schedule this year and an emphasis on activities that represent Gloucester’s diverse, multi-cultural community. Those activities include a Brazilian capoeira class, playground games from Latin American countries, and art projects from around the world.
Returning activities include art projects, fort-building, lawn games, toy car races, an obstacle course, sand play and oobleck-making.
This Sunday’s event will add an area of play called Discover, with hands-on STEM activities led by local scientists, to the five activity areas from years past — Games, Create, Build, Touch and Move. Partners leading activities across the six areas include the Cape Ann YMCA, the City of Gloucester, Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, Kindred Gardens, MAGMA, Pathways for Children, Sawyer Free Library, Seaside Circus and Treetop Yoga Studio.
“Hats off to GEF for continuously finding ways to draw in the community while adding educational benefits to students in our schools,” parent and event volunteer Amy Racofsky said. “I’m so proud to have been a part of this amazing event since the beginning! This year will not disappoint.”
“Bring your family, friends, and kids of all ages. We make a huge effort to include everyone,” she added.