The sun may have been shining outside, but hundreds of children and their families where inside Gloucester High School’s Benjamin Smith Field House on Sunday experiencing the “Power of Play.”
The once annual Power of Play event, hosted by Gloucester Education Foundation, made its comeback after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunday’s event featured three hours of activities focusing on Gloucester’s diverse, multi-cultural community — from a Brazilian capoeira class, to playground games from Latin American countries to art projects from around the world.
The idea behind the event is that exploratory play is an important learning tool, and areas of the field house were dedicated to types of play, from Discover, new this year and offering hands-on STEM activities led by local scientists, to the five activity areas from years past — Games, Create, Build, Touch and Move.