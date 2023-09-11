Quartet to debut at historic Annisquam venue

The white walls of the historic Annisquam Village Church will become the canvas for a soundscape when a new quartet makes its debut this weekend.
The Lobster Cove String Quartet will debut Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. when the Gloucester-based group presents “To Paint the Night,” a diverse bill of fare showcasing the richness and versatility of the string quartet format.
The program opens with Astor Piazzolla’s fiery “Four for Tango”, before moving to Dmitri Shostakovich’s “String Quartet No. 8” — dedicated by the composer “to the victims of fascism and war.”
Thelonious Monk’s “Round Midnight,” newly arranged for quartet by violinist and composer Scott Moore, leads to the concert-closing Claude Debussy’s “String Quartet in G minor.”
The Lobster Cove String Quartet is the latest creation of Moore, the church’s artist-in-residence. Moore is joined by violinist Erica Pisaturo, violist Brandon White, and cellist Alex Fowler.
Admission is by donation, with $35 suggested, and a reception with the artists will follow the performance.