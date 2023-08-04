Rain pushes 'CODA' screening to Sunday

Because of rain, Cape Ann Museum has moved its free film screening and discussion with the director of the Oscar-winning “CODA,” filmed on Cape Ann, from tonight to Sunday at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St., Gloucester..
The evening will open with remarks from “CODA” director Sian Heder, who won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, at 7:45 p.m. The film will start at 8:15 p.m. and conclude by 10 p.m.
While the event is free to the public, registration for tickets was and is required. All tickets from the original screening date of Friday, Aug. 4, will be applicable for Sunday's show.
On-site parking is only for those with accessibility requirements. There is free shuttle service from O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St.
CODA, which stands for “child of deaf adult(s),” tells the story of Ruby Rossi, the only hearing person in her family, and the family’s struggling fishing business. She discovers a passion for singing and has to choose between supporting her family and following her dreams.
Attendees are invited to be on-site as early as 7 p.m. to reserve their spots, and bring a picnic to enjoy before the screening. This event is presented in partnership with Cape Ann Community Cinema. Residents are encouraged, where possible, to walk or ride their bike.
For anyone who can’t attend this date, Sawyer Free Library will present a free screening on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at 21 Main St., Gloucester.