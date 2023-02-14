Rockport author tells tall tale

ROCKPORT — For most, the notion of driving through town while piloting a sporty Jaguar is beyond the pale.
How about two basset hounds doing the driving?
Now, we’re in fantasy territory.
That is exactly what takes place in Rockport author Nathaniel S. Johnson’s “Phoebe and Fred.” The 92-page paperback, recently published by Atmosphere Digital Services, LLC, is now available on Amazon.
A review on www.goodreads.com said Johnson ushers “readers into the extraordinary realm of basset hounds and displays how these uncommonly intelligent and affectionate animals might coax unsuspecting humans into their domain.”
The review sets the scene — an uneventful summer mid-morning in the serene village of Harmony is rattled by “chaos and controversy.”
Then the phone rings: “Henry, were you out with the bassets in your car this morning?” asks the caller.
“They got away from me and went solo,” is the reply. “The whole town’s talking.”
Kirkus Reviews said “Johnson’s humorously quirky, free-wheeling novella follows the escapades of these precocious pooches. and along the way, he pens a biting takedown of the ‘harmony’ in small-town life, as villagers divide into pro-canine and anti-canine contingents.”
Familiar sight in Rockport
Johnson, 81, is known for walking his dogs in Rockport, including on Bearskin Neck, and in Gloucester.
Reached by telephone last Tuesday, Johnson said the book’s main two dog characters are inspired by two of the about nine basset hounds he has owned over the years.
Currently, Johnson owns one basset — 9-year-old Gus.
“He’s in wonderful physical shape,” said Johnson.
Johnson said since COVID-19, he has limited the areas he walks Gus. But he said many on Bearskin Neck recognize him and Gus as they approach.
“I think it’s the fact that so many people find these dogs appealing,” he said. “Children and kids especially love them.”
Gus was shy — at first.
“But now it’s like everything has opened up for him and he wants to be with everyone,” said Johnson. “He will go up to strangers with his tail wagging and he wants to meet them. If I mention the word friend, he’ll want to meet that person.”
Johnson praised his publishers at Atmosphere Digital Services, saying they knew pretty soon they wanted to work with him on creating the book. Getting the story published took about a year, he said.
“It turned out very well,” Johnson said. “I was very pleased.”
Bassets and a Jaguar
Reviewer Emily-Jane Hills wrote “Phoebe and Fred” is a “rollicking chase after the hounds in “Orford for Readers’ Favorite” on www.readersfavorite.com.
“Be prepared to laugh (until) you cry as this adventure unfolds with reckless abandon, much like the basset Jaguar drivers,” wrote Hills.
The review indicates the tension in the plot builds as the Jaguar recklessly plows through the small town. The story is told with the comfortable ease of a seasoned storyteller, with much descriptive narrative and compelling dialogue, Hills wrote.
“Overall, this a fun read for all ages, something to sit by the fireside on a cold winter’s night and share with the family,” wrote Hills.
Johnson, who grew up in Concord, said the book’s fictional setting of Harmony is inspired by a number of places, including Concord and Rockport.
He said he hopes readers will see that when they read “Phoebe and Fred.”
“Hopefully, your imagination and your personality will take over,” he said. “You as a reader supply what the image really looks like and how people really behave.”
The book can be purchased at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com where it is listed at $12.99.
In the meantime, Johnson is working on another book.
“My publisher contacted me for a final manuscript approval on my next book, “One Before Bedtime,” a volume of short stories I also hope soon to make into an audio book,” he said last week.
