Rockport Easter Egg Hunt set for April 8

ROCKPORT — Easter is close and young Rockporters are getting set for the 31st annual Rockport Community Easter Egg Hunt to be held the day before Easter.
Easter is Sunday, April 9, but the Easter Bunny will come to Rockport and hide eggs for the hunt on Saturday, April 8. The bunny will also make an appearance at the hunt.
The Saturday hunt, to begin at 2 p.m., is being sponsored by the Rockport Division of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
The event is planned for preschoolers up to first graders and will take place at Millbrook Meadow Conservancy on Beach Street in Rockport.
Michelle Pepin, director of events for the chamber, estimated about 150 children will attend.
“It’s going to be a really great time,” she said. “We’re very thankful to the Millbrook Meadow Conservancy.”
Preceding the hunt, there will face painting and a “Bubble Station” for all participants from 1 to 2 p.m.
“They will have little wands and bubble solution for blowing bubbles,” Pepin said.
During the gathering, preschoolers will be grouped in one section and kindergartners and first graders will be placed in another group.
In addition to assorted candies, chocolates and small prizes, the hunt will also feature four golden eggs to be redeemed for larger prizes.
Children are advised to bring a basket and arrive early — the hunt will begin promptly at 2 p.m.
This year’s event is also supported by the Institution for Savings, The Inns of Rockport and Rockport Inn & Suites.
