ROCKPORT — The Rockport Garden Club is 95 years old this year, and its new leaders are not sitting on their laurels.
Sherri Casey, the club’s new president, and Christine Southard, its newly appointed public relations liaison, say there a plenty of events coming up and a plan for where the club is going in the future.
Sixteen women founded the Rockport Garden Club in 1928 when the town gave them permission to meet in the town’s Community Center — now the Community House.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group was forced to hold its meetings on Zoom. But the good news is that beginning in April, the club will once again meet at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
“That will be the true experience of coming home,” Casey said. “I think our members will be very happy to be there.”
Casey and Southard invite newcomers to attend a presentation on fitness for gardening during the club’s next meeting, Tuesday, April 4, at 1 p.m. at the Community House. The presentation will be preceded by a luncheon for members at noon.
They both said there is plenty of work to be done.
Town gardens
The club, which has almost 200 members, is known for maintaining 13 public gardens around Rockport.
The gardens include those at Barletta Park, the Community House, Dock Square, Five Corners, the King Street Pump, Rockport Public Library’s Reading Garden, Millbrook Park, the Pigeon Cove Post Office, the Rockport Police and Fire stations, and T Wharf.
Members plant, cultivate, weed and water the gardens.
Casey says one initiative the club is striving to accomplish is to convert many of the gardens to ones with native plant species.
“We believe that the Rockport Garden Club means a lot to the town,” said Casey. “We used to received letters from some of the (Select Board members) telling us so. When we work in the town gardens, people always stop and admire them. On our 90th anniversary we had a float in the Fourth of July parade and people yelled out to us about our great work.
“We believe that what we do makes the town a beautiful place to visit and, of course, to live,” she said
New leadership
Casey, the club president, is a relative newcomer to the town, having moved to Rockport from Maryland in 2017. Soon after she arrived, she attended the group’s annual Garden Tour in 2018 and became hooked.
“I was so impressed that I said I want to join,” she said.
And join up she did.
Within a few months, she was working on the Ad Committee for the Garden Tour and the Program Committee. She later served as the volunteer coordinator for the Garden Tour, then became co-chair of the tour for the next two years. After that, she served as treasurer, vice president and assumed her role as president on Jan. 1.
In addition, Casey also served on the History Committee and works on one of the gardens in town.
“The best thing about joining is all the people I have met, many of them are now good friends,” Casey said. “(I like) helping to make the town of Rockport the beautiful place it is.”
For her part, Southard was recently appointed to her public relations role.
Not associated with any specific committee, she lends an “independent” voice to her role.
“I will work to improve communication with the club,” she said.
Part of that effort includes being a “news hound” to provide information on events, ideas and specific projects being worked on. Once gathered, Southard plans to share the information with the organization’s working groups and also local media outlets.
“It will be a new way of sharing and letting ladies in the club and the general residents of the surrounding areas learn what it is we actually do,” said Southard.
Southard may be contacted at 201-264-0623 or calconmom@aol.com.
Club milestones
Eight years after it founding, in 1936, the Rockport Garden Club raised $1,500 to purchase the property around Mill Pond that is known today as Millbrook Meadow. After that, a Service Committee was established which continues to serve Rockport and Cape Ann.
From the 1940s until the 1970s, flower arranging occupied the members, who presented elaborate flower shows each summer at the Rockport Art Association.
By May 1968, the club was hosting a public plant sale at Harvey Park which evolved over the years to the present day “Market Day” event.
The club in 1982 donated a small keystone bridge to be placed in Millbrook Meadow. The span is a miniature version of the classic Keystone Bridge on Granite Street.
In 1992, the club established the Rena Kurth Scholarship, which awards $1,000 each year to a local college student studying in a horticulture-related field.
Finally, 2011 saw another seismic change — men were admitted to the club for the first time.
“We have a few (men),” said Casey.
