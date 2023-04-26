ROCKPORT — Rockport Music just received a leg up for its education and community initiative, “Writing Our Musical History.”
The support comes in the form of a $25,000 project grant from the Essex County Community Foundation’s Creative County Initiative. Rockport Music’s proposal was one of eight to receive full funding. It will be the main implementing organization for the project, along with 1623 Studios.
The project aims to have students create a song about a place in their town that is meaningful to them.
The effort will bring together four school districts: Rockport, Gloucester, Manchester Essex Regional and Beverly. High school students in each district will work with a “teaching artist” six times during the 2023-24 school year.
The teaching artist, or professional musician, will give guidance in the creation of lyrics and harmonies and take the song through from its inception to written notation.
“We’re very excited to be given this opportunity to start a new program,” said Elizabeth Stefan, Rockport Music’s director of education and partnerships.
“Alexandra Grace will be the teaching artist working with the students (during the) next school year and professional musicians will perform the songs once completed,” said Stefan.
The project’s goals include having students “center” their young voices, working collaboratively to write their own narrative. “The performance as the Shalin Liu Performance Center will include time for each student group to speak about their experience and inspiration for the song,” Stefan said.
Grace, who hails from Gloucester, is a singer-songwriter, artist and music teacher who graduated from the Berklee College of Music in 2020 with a Bachelor of Music degree in songwriting and vocal performance.
She has released an EP of original songs, “Solstice,” which won awards from the John Lennon and International Songwriting Competitions. Grace is set to release her second EP, “The Archer,” this spring.
In 2021, she opened the Alexandra Grace Music teaching studio in Gloucester, which aims to inspire and teach young musicians in making music and collaborating with others.
Students will work with professional musicians who will perform their songs, both at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport and also at each chosen site of inspiration.
The performances will be recorded by 1623 Studios. After the live performances, a sign/plaque will be posted at each inspiration site to commemorate the song and make it accessible via a QR code for future viewers.
The recordings will be made in public places, so the songs will continue to be heard for years to come.
“Music is typically the art form that is not as easily accessible publicly after a performance, so the sign will serve as an interactive public display,” Stefan said.
