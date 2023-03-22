ROCKPORT — This Thursday and Friday, Rockport Middle School Drama is staging the suspenseful courtroom drama “Witness for the Prosecution,” based on Agatha Christie’s book of the same name.
Performances will be Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m. at the John E. Lane Performing Arts Center at 26 Jerden’s Lane.
Tickets at the door are $8 for students and seniors, and $10 for adults.
More than 35 student actors and crew members are involved with the production, according to director Keith McCarthy.
The courtroom drama centers on a young man accused of murder— and whose wife may or may not be out to condemn him. its is not recommended for elementary-aged students.
Cast in the play’s roles are Anna Patrick, Eliza Mazzeo, James Brennan, Addie Johnston-Ransom, Charlie Telles, Ken Park, Aadan DeLeon Job, Matheus Dos Santos, Leia Wilkinson, Maliyah Harnish, Sophia Drost, Thea Murray, Clare Canning, Vincent Fortunato, Finn Brady, Taylor Peek, Lucy Willcox, Summer Warren, Kai Buchanan, Eleanor Jones, Hailey Powers, and Bucket Hendricks.
Serving as stage crew areAdam Madruga, Kor Routt, Fione Doucette, Adrian Estrada, Owen Kesterson, Isabelle Johnson, Elizabeth Gentile, Scarlett Rowe, Maggie Reed, Calleigh Trickett, Suri Park, Wil DeFort, Henry Cherry, and Fraser Shelton.
in addition to McCarthy, the production staff are technical director Seania McCarthy, costume designer Alicia Cywar, production manager Seania McCarthy, student sssistant directorJackson Altieri, and student technical director Anna Drost.