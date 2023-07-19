ROCKPORT — Rodney Crowell has canceled his July tour, including his performance at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on Thursday, July 20, according to Rockport Music.
At this time, Rockport Music is working with Crowell’s management to reschedule for the fall.
Ticketholders to the concert have been notified of the cancellation. Patrons may contact the Rockport Music Box Office at 978-546-7391 (Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
