MANCHESTER — The subject is roses at Seaside Garden Club's Valentine Day’s meeting.
Guest speaker Teresa Mosher, a leading garden and rose consultant in New England, will share how her passion for flowers started as a child when her dad would start seedlings and plant them, teaching important life lessons in the process.
This program will focuse on easy rose care with an informative question and answer session with Mosher who has over 40 years experience, holds many certifications and awards and was past president of the New England Rose Society.
Her books, "A Year in My Rose Garden" and "How Roses Touch Our Lives" will be available for purchase.
Seaside Garden Club meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St., Manchester, at 7 p.m. social time, for 7:30 pm. program. There is a $5 guest fee.
Joann MacKenzie may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com.