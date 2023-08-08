Rotary hosting concert and comedy show

To celebrate its centennial anniversary, the Gloucester Rotary Club will host a free community concert this Friday, and is hosting some other events this month.
Performing at the celebratory concert on Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. will be Captain Jack & The Strangers, a Billy Joel tribute band, with opener Brandon Blatchford & the Wannabe Teenagers. The show takes place at the Antonio F. Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester.
The celebration will include food and beverages for purchase from 5 Star Phresh-Phood and Harbor Tap Trailer.
Rotarians suggest music lovers bring lawn chairs and insect repellent.
Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, the Rotary Club of will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser in conjunction with the Gloucester Waterfront Festival, also at Stage Fort Park.
The pancake breakfast will run 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Gloucester Waterfront Festival, sponsored by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20.
A special free parking area is available for Pancake Breakfast attendees.
Tickets are now available for the annual Gloucester Rotary Comedy Night on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square.
The show features Carolyn Plummer, Jim Colliton, Jimmy Cash, and Boston’s Dave Rattigan. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 and are available from Ruth Pino (ruth@ruthpino.com, 978-764-6710.) This event is a perennial sell-out so those who like to take in the show are advised to buy their tickets early.
And for 2024, Gloucester Rotary will publish a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar. All profits from the calendar sales will go to the Gloucester Rotary’s many community and international activities. The club is requesting high quality digital photos that reflect the natural beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year. The calendar will feature one photo per month, so images from each season are needed of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. Full details can be found at https://gloucesterrotary.org/Stories/gloucester-rotary-2024-calendar-photo-requests. Deadline to submit a photo is midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 15.
For more information about the club or events, visit www.gloucesterrotary.org or www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.