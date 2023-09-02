If you are excited about the 2025 Sawyer Free Library building project — which is scheduled to break ground on Sept. 29 — a special event will allow you to build your own library creation.
Only, instead of using bricks, cement and steel, you will be able to do so using plastic Lego building blocks.
In advance of a groundbreaking celebration, the Gloucester library is hosting “Let’s Build Together: 2025 Sawyer Free Library,” a community Lego event, on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 20 Main St. in downtown Gloucester.
This building is located directly across the street from the temporary location of the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St.
The “Brick by Brick Lego Celebration” is free and co-hosted with Lego Discovery Center Boston. The event is intended to bring together families, enthusiasts and Lego lovers of all ages for a morning of creativity, fun and community spirit while sharing excitement for the 2025 Sawyer Free Library.
Whether you are a Lego enthusiast or new to snapping together Lego bricks, the event is free and open to all ages and skill levels.
“We are so thrilled to host this Lego event and bring expert model builders to our community for a morning of creativity and fun,” said Library Director Jenny Benedict.
“‘Let’s Build Together’ is a celebration of the bright future of the 2025 Sawyer Free Library where we will continue to foster education, imagination, and connections for all — knowing that ‘Brick by Brick,’ our great community is building our new beautiful lLibrary together,” she said.
Event highlights include:
- The opportunity to build library-inspired creations with an official Lego Master Model Builder from Lego Discovery Center Boston.
- The unveiling of a specially commissioned 2025 Sawyer Free Library Lego model, created out of more than 1,000 Lego pieces and made possible through the generosity of Dore and Whittier and Oudens Ello Architecture, the architectural firms working on the library project.
- Lego masterpieces courtesy of Lego Discovery Center Boston.
- The ability of participants of all ages to showcase their construction skills through imaginative Lego challenges designed to inspire creativity and teamwork and win prizes.
- The chance to explore, build and play freely with Lego bricks while enjoying a musical performance by Gloucester’s youth rock band Kicked off the Bus.
- Photo-ops with Lego Minifigure characters, face painting, prizes and more.
Attendees will also get a look at plans for the 2025 Sawyer Free Library, which the library says promises to be a welcoming and inclusive environment, offering cutting-edge technology, diverse collections, engaging programs and dedicated spaces for collaboration, learning and relaxation. There will also be information on how people can get involved with the library project.
The groundbreaking celebration for the 2025 Sawyer is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 29, 3 to 4 p.m. at 2 Dale Ave., rain or shine, in the parking lot under a tent. The ceremony will mark the start of a project to completely renovate the library’s 1976 and 1913 buildings and expand the library with a 14,000-square-foot addition. This event will be open to all.
To learn more about the Sawyer Free Library’s community Lego event or the library’s groundbreaking celebration, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
