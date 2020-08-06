August is National Immunization Awareness Month.
A major topic in the news for the past few months is speculation on when an immunization against COVID-19 will become available and how effective it will be. While we will not know the answers to these questions for some time yet, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that ensuring immunization services are maintained or reinitiated is essential for protecting individuals and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases and outbreaks and reducing the burden of respiratory illness during the upcoming influenza season.
As we age, our immune systems can weaken, creating circumstances that make us more susceptible to illnesses. There are a number of ways to help keep our immune systems safe. One strategy is immunization.
A great deal of the information out there is regarding immunization for infants and children, and it comes with a lot of debate. Immunizations for older adults, however, do not have as much controversy and help prevent some painful and serious illnesses.
Three common vaccines for older adults are influenza, shingles and pneumococcal. While Medicare (Part B or Part D) will cover most immunizations, it is always a good idea to check your specific Medicare plan to ensure that you understand the coverage available.
Influenza
The flu is a contagious respiratory illness that can be severe and life-threatening.
The flu shot is not just for frail older adults. Healthy people age 65 and over experience a weakening of the immune system and are more susceptible to getting the flu. If you are managing a chronic illness such as diabetes or heart disease, battling the flu can be even more dangerous as complications can arise. Flu combined with pneumonia, which is a common acute condition among the aging population, is one of the top 10 leading causes of death for people 65 and older.
According to the CDC, the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu. It is best to get the flu shot annually and as early in the season as possible. You can get a flu shot at your doctor’s office or a clinic, or many of the pharmacies offer them, as well.
Shingles
Shingles is a painful skin rash caused by the same virus as chicken pox. Shingles can only be passed on to others prior to scabs forming from the blisters. Pain from shingles can linger long after the rash disappears.
The chicken pox virus lives dormant in the immune system, and the weakening of the immune system can awaken the virus. One in three adults contracts shingle at some point in their life, and most are 60 or older. Shingles has serious side effects, like fever, exhaustion and loss of appetite. If you’ve had the chicken pox, or are unsure, you should talk with your doctor about getting vaccinated.
Two vaccines are licensed in the United States. Zoster vaccine live has been used since 2006. Recombinant zoster vaccine has been used since 2017 and is recommended as the preferred shingles vaccine. You should discuss which vaccine is best for you with your doctor.
Pneumococcal
Pneumococcal disease causes severe infections throughout the bloodstream and/or key organs. The conditions that result from pneumococcal disease are more commonly known, such as pneumonia, meningitis and bacteremia. More than 18,000 people age 65 and over die each year from pneumococcal disease. Check with your doctor as to if and when you should get this vaccine.
In addition to the flu, pneumococcal and shingles vaccines, older adults should consider a pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine if they are in contact with very young children. And don’t forget to have your tetanus shot updated at least every 10 years. The final and oft-repeated recommendation is to discuss vaccines with your doctor.
Tracy Arabian is the communications officer at SeniorCare Inc., a local agency on aging that serves Gloucester, Beverly, Essex, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, Topsfield and Wenham.